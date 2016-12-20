Top New England Winter Events of 2017 | Out & About

Shawn Tinkham Photography

MASSACHUSETTS

Antique Sleigh Rally

February 26

In days of yore, says Old Sturbridge Village curator Tom Kelleher, winter was the best season for traveling in New England, since packed snow was much smoother than the muddy and rutted dirt roads of the other seasons. More than 20 vintage horse-drawn sleighs will be featured at this annual event, weather permitting. Sleigh drivers compete in a dozen classes for adults and juniors, including “Sleigh Dog” (dogs ride too!) and “Currier and Ives” (vintage costumes). The event is open to the public and covered by general museum admission. Sturbridge, MA. 508-347-3362; osv.org

CONNECTICUT

Writing in Mark Twain’s Library

January 26

Rather than just taking a writing class or a workshop, how about having three hours of uninterrupted writing time in Mark Twain’s own library? Join fellow scribblers, including a special guest author, as you reflect on and plot out your next great piece of literature. The space is quiet, except for the burbling fountain in the nearby conservatory, and infused with the spirit of Samuel Clemens himself. Contact the museum for reservations. Hartford, CT. 860-247-0998; marktwainhouse.org

MAINE

Musher’s Bowl Winter Carnival

January 21–22

Held in conjunction with the Musher’s Bowl dogsled race, this event offers activities for all ages. Enter a dodgeball or Ping-Pong tournament, take a snowmobile or dogsled ride, strap on the snowshoes for a hike, hit the dance floor, or participate in an ice fishing derby. Bridgton Lakes, ME. 207-647-3472; desdc.org, mainelakeschamber.com

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Snow Sculpting Invitational

January 27–29

For the 16th year, talented snow sculptors from across the region will converge on the village of Jackson for a weekend of creating chilly masterpieces from 8-foot-high cylinders of packed snow (in a contest officially dubbed the “New Hampshire–Sanctioned and Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition”). Although most pieces are not finished until Sunday, spectators are welcome throughout the process; nighttime illumination makes an after-dark stroll a must. In addition to the artistic endeavors, there will be a bonfire for roasting marshmallows, a torchlight parade, a scavenger hunt, and plenty more to keep folks entertained. Jackson, NH. 603-383-9356; jacksonnh.com

RHODE ISLAND

Polar Bear Plunge

January 1

Whether you’re aiming to dive into the new year in the most exhilarating way or just observe others doing it, you’ll enjoy the spectacle as members of Newport’s Polar Bear Club take their annual dip at Easton’s Beach. There’s no charge, but donations are welcome: The plunge and the after party are fund-raisers for A Wish Come True, a nonprofit that grants wishes to sick children. Newport, RI. 401-781-9199; awish.org

VERMONT

Winter Carnival

February 18–26

There’s a little bit of everything at Brattleboro’s Winter Carnival, with activities being offered all over town. Whether you prefer being entertained by a movie, puppet show, concert, or variety show or getting active on the ski slopes, ice rink, or dance floor, you’ll find what you’re looking for—plus cook-offs and pancake breakfasts, sports competitions, and sleigh and snowmobile rides. Brattleboro, VT. brattleborowintercarnival.org