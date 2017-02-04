Dear Yankee | February 2017

John: Great photos and a great story too. Joel Woods should put a book together–be sure to go look at his other photos.

Hugh Fowler: The photo of Sarah Waterman was riveting. Immediately reminded me of Andrew Wyeth’s Helga but far more intense and beautiful.

Letters

Justin Shatwell’s article about George Washington’s tour of New England in 1789 (“Curious About George,” January/February) deserves a footnote about his stop in Exeter.

The welcoming committee had arranged to greet him with a cavalcade and 13-gun salute. But when the president arrived at 10 a.m., punctual as ever, “some of the party were a little dilatory and before they were in the saddle, Washington made his appearance,” according to Charles H. Bell’s History of the Town of Exeter.

The streets were thronged, however, and the president and his two military aides and single servant made their way to the Folsom Tavern for a “light collation,” meaning breakfast.

Charles Bell picks up the story: “Among those who had the honor of waiting on him at the table was a young lady relative of Colonel Folsom, who had solicited the privilege. Washington saw at once that she was no menial servant, and calling her to him, addressed her a few pleasant words and kissed her.

“She lived to attain a good old age and was the friend of some of the most distinguished men of a subsequent generation, but probably no incident of her life made so lasting an impression upon her memory as the kiss of Washington.”

David Corbett

Exeter, New Hampshire

I’ve been a Yankee reader for at least 20 years, which says a lot because I’m only 37 and originally from New York. Your September/October issue stands far apart from previous issues and is nothing short of Pulitzer-worthy. Gorgeous photos, well written, diverse and eloquent articles. I’ve been sitting with it for days.

All I can say is “Go Yankee!” I am proud to be a reader and love the return to content-rich style and charm.

Many, many thanks for an issue that will sit on my shelf for decades to come.

Jessica Rudden

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

I live in Australia but am a transplant from Brockton, Massachusetts. The last issue [September/October] was the best Yankee I can remember.

The stories about JJ’s Caffè in Brockton, the draft horses, Bill De La Rosa, and the Hinesburg police chief’s empathy made me proud of my New England roots.

My married daughter lives in Medfield, Massachusetts, so my Australian wife and I get back to New England regularly. We are so lucky to live in Australia yet continue to visit New England and savor all that is so good about it.

Howard Bellin

Melbourne, Australia

I just finished, cover to cover, the Jan/Feb issue. I absolutely hated getting to the end because I thoroughly enjoyed every article, every word, every photo, and did not skip one page. Cannot remember ever reading any magazine and not skipping something. This is a keeper, packed full of history. OMG, thank goodness I just renewed my subscription and gave one as a gift. Love you guys.

-Karen Brammer

Chicken Pot Pies with Cheddar-Scallion Biscuits

Karen Whelton: Bring it on as we face our first winter storm. I am a Yankee at heart and have appreciated all your no-frills and realistic recipes since I was a new Mom in the 80’s.

Ruth O’Donnell’s Portuguese Kale Soup

Judith: I am from a very Portuguese family and I learned to make Kale Soup from my mother years ago. My cousin sent me this recipe and I was surprised to see how wonderful it is. It is the best I have ever made. This is the one I will be making from now on. Thanks for sharing.