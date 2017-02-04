Coming in March 2017

Don’t miss the March issue of Yankee magazine:

/// Walks Worth Their Salt

From the famous ocean walks of tourist hubs Newport and Ogunquit to lesser-known paths through wilder landscapes, we share our favorite places to stroll by the seashore.

/// City of Hope

In Lewiston, Maine, thousands of African immigrants are making a brighter future for themselves. In the process, they’re doing the same for Lewiston.

/// “Weekends” Warrior

Go behind the scenes of our new TV show, Weekends with Yankee, with intrepid food editor Amy Traverso.

/// The House That Changed Everything

Architecture fans everywhere mourned the loss of the iconic seaside mansion Kragsyde, but only two decided to honor its memory by replicating the 1880s masterpiece—from scratch.

/// New Vintage Cooking

The magical soothing powers of old-fashioned maple dumplings.