Autumn is a magical time of year for many reasons, but one of our favorite fall traditions is the annual trek into the orchard to gather up as many apples as we can carry. Looking for a few good places to pick? Yankee senior food editor, and author of the award-winning The Apple Lover’s Cookbook, Amy Traverso, shares her list of favorite orchards for the best apple picking in New England.
First, a caveat: there are hundreds of wonderful orchards in every corner of New England offering not just fresh fruit but everything from cider donuts to hay rides to pumpkins. But as a lover of apple history and diversity, Amy frequents the following spots for the sheer variety of apples on offer—more than 100 different cultivars in come cases. “In the early 1900s, the USDA surveyed apple growers around the country and counted about 14,000 different varieties in production,” she says. “Since then, that number has shrunk dramatically. But these orchards keep this history alive in every sense.”
The apple harvest runs through early November, so don’t miss your chance to seize the season.
BEST APPLE ORCHARDS IN NEW ENGLAND
NEW HAMPSHIRE APPLE ORCHARDS
Alyson’s Orchard | Walpole, NH
The view from Alyson’s hilltop orchards is a close second to the one at Gould Hill Farm, with long views to the west toward Vermont. The orchard is run by Homer Dunn, a true-blue New Englander who takes tremendous pleasure and pride in his fruit. He grows all the regular favorites but has a soft spot for rare heirlooms like Ashmead’s Kernel, Hudson’s Golden Gem, Belle de Boskoop, Reine des Reinettes, and Esopus Spitzenburg. The orchard (which also grows peaches, plums, nectarines, and berries) spreads over 450 acres and there’s a seasonal farm stand, plus family-friendly entertainment on weekends.
57 Alyson’s Lane, Walpole, NH. 800-856-0549; alysonsorchard.com
Gould Hill Farm | Contoocook, NH
Is this the most beautiful orchard setting in New England? We certainly haven’t seen another one that matches its 75-mile view, which can spread as far as the White Mountains, making it a natural fit for our list of the best apple orchards in New England. It’s worth coming back just for that. You can also make a project of tasting the seventy-plus apple varieties that Tim and Amy Bassett now grow. One varity particular is worth noting: Hampshire, a tree that sprang up from seed on this very farm and, with its abundant juice and rich flavor, makes a great pie. There’s also live music, a pumpkin patch, a farm store with cider donuts, and a charming little nature museum.
656 Gould Hill Rd, Contoocook NH. 603-746-3811; gouldhillfarm.com
Poverty Lane Orchards | Lebanon, NH
Steve Wood and Louisa Spencer operate two businesses on this beautiful hilltop farm overlooking the Connecticut River Valley: Poverty Lane Orchards, where they grow dozens of antique and unusual apple varieties, and Farnum Hill Ciders, where they make complex ciders from the aforementioned apples. Both are worth exploring for their nuance and quality, whether in the pick-your-own orchards or in the farm stand/tasting room.
98 Poverty Ln., Lebanon, NH. 603-448-1511; povertylaneorchards.com
VERMONT APPLE ORCHARDS
Champlain Orchards – Shoreham, VT
This family owned farm overlooking Lake Champlain is one of the oldest continuously operating orchards in Vermont. Bill Suhr and Andrea Scott grow more than 100 varieties of apples, along with berries and stone fruits, and do so using Integrated Pest Management techniques that minimize the use of pesticides (eight acres are also certified organic). You can stop by the farm’s market, where you’ll find a range of Vermont-grown-and-made products, or pick your own. Can’t make it to Shoreham? You can also enjoy Champlain’s apple and cider tastings at festivals and farmers markets around the state. An added bonus: their website offers a wonderfully comprehensive guide to each variety, organized by best uses.
707 Kipling Road, Dummerston VT. 802-254-6868; scottfarmvermont.com
Scott Farm | Dummerston, VT
This 626 acre property, owned by the non-profit Landmark Trust USA, produces 120 varieties of “ecologically grown,” low-spray heirloom and unusual apples, such as Roxbury Russet, Belle de Boskoop, Winter Banana, and Hidden Rose. It also served as the primary location for the filming of the movie Cider House Rules. There are classes on pruning and grafting, apple pie baking, hard cider making. And you can rent any of several historic structures on the property for a weekend getaway—including Rudyard Kipling’s estate, Naulakha, where he wrote “The Jungle Book.”
707 Kipling Road, Dummerston VT. 802-254-6868; scottfarmvermont.com
MAINE APPLE ORCHARDS
Cayford Orchards | Skowhegan, ME
Six generations, 18 acres, 1200 trees, 57 varieties. These numbers form the broad outline of the Cayford operation, but for Jason and Heather Davis, now in their third decade of running the farm, this work is rooted in a passion for preserving their family’s heritage as well as that of the apple itself. Unlike some of our favorite farms, which more recently swapped out rows of Red Delicious and McIntosh for heirlooms, the Davises found many surviving antique trees on the property when they set out to revive it in the early 1990s. So they tended to those and added a few more and soon had customers young and old asking for the old apples in addition to Cortlands and Honeycrisp.
99 Hilton Hill Road, Skowhegan, ME. 207-474-5200; cayfordorchards.com
Super Chilly Farm | Palermo, ME
This is not your typical pick-your-own orchard. In fact, visits must be made by appointment. But it’s well worth a mention on a list of the best apple orchards in New England and, for passionate enthusiasts, a visit, because it belongs to John Bunker, the self-described “fruit explorer” who has devoted four decades of his life to tracking down rare and unusual apple varieties and preserving and propagating them all over the state, including here at his own farm. His orchards are a living catalog of global apple varieties, and Mainers have come to savor these fruits through the heirloom apple CSA he operates each fall, with multiple pick-up locations from Portland to Mt. Desert.
167 Turner Mill Pond Road, Palermo, ME. 207-993- 2837; uniquemainefarms.com
MASSACHUSETTS APPLE ORCHARDS
Clarkdale Fruit Farms | Deerfield, MA
Tom and Ben Clark, the father-son team behind Clarkdale farm, are two of the most personable growers you’d ever hope to meet. But that is just one of the charms of this hilly parcel located just off the Mohawk Trail. True apple aficionados, the Clarks replant about five percent of their orchard every year, adding 19th century heirlooms, along with popular modern cultivars like Honeycrisp and Suncrisp, to their collection. Currently, they offer about 60 different apple varieties, but that number grows each year. At the farm’s rustic store, you’re invited to taste unfamiliar cultivars and ask about their best uses (the pick-your-own operation is limited to McIntosh trees). And don’t forget to pick up a gallon of Clarkdale’s excellent pear and apple ciders.
303 Upper Rd., Deerfield, MA. 413-772-6797; clarkdalefruitfarms.com
Nashoba Valley Winery | Bolton, MA
Set in a historic region for fruit production in New England, this beautiful winery/restaurant/wedding destination is also home to acres of pick-your-own Cortland, McIntosh, and Roxbury Russet trees, as well as a spectacular antique apple orchard stocked with rare finds like Pink Pearl, Ashmead’s Kernel, and Esopus Spitzenburg—nearly 100 in all. You do need to make an appointment to pick from the antique orchard, but all it takes is a phone call. Tack a wine tasting and dinner at J’s Restaurant onto your day and you have the makings of a harvest festival.
100 Wattaquadock Hill Road, Bolton, MA. 978-779-5521; nashobawinery.com
Red Apple Farm | Phillipston, MA
Red Apple Farm, run by forth generation farmer Al Rose, offers the full gamut of apple orchard attractions (a farm stand, weekend barbecues, hay rides, cider donuts and fudge, farm animals to pet) while also operating an diverse horticultural program with more than fifty apple varieties, from Arkansas Black to Roxbury Russet. Right by the entrance, you’ll find an apple tree that has been grafted with nearly all fifty of the farm’s varieties sprouting off a single trunk—a spectacular sight that alone is worth the trip.
455 Highland Ave, Phillipston, MA. redapplefarm.com
CONNECTICUT APPLE ORCHARDS
18th-Century Purity Farms at the Hall Homestead | Plainfield, CT
Paul and Jo-Ann Desrochers grow vegetables, peaches, plums, and nectarines, but they have a special love of heirloom apples—nearly 90 varieties, all grown without pesticides. You’ll find ‘Westfield Seek-No-Further’ (a Massachusetts native), ‘Newtown Pippin’, and the wondrous ‘Hidden Rose’, whose bland green-brown skin gives way to bright fuchsia flesh that tastes of raspberries. Open Saturday afternoons in the fall.
156 Plainfield Pike Road, Plainfield, CT. 860-564-2154;
facebook.com/pages/18th-Century-Purity-Farms
Maple Bank Farm | Roxbury, CT
Antique apples are the focus of Howard and Cathleen Bronson’s farm operation, though you’ll also find popular newcomers like Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Gala. But why settle for the familiar when you can try Gravenstein, Seek-No-Further and Sheepnose? There are thirty-four varieties in all, some dating as far back as the 1700s, which also happens to be when Jonathon Hurlbut founded the farm on a land grant from King George II. You’ll also find corn, zinnias, and other produce, not to mention fields of grazing sheep, but the Bronson’s commitment to preserving heritage apples makes it a favorite. The farm doesn’t allow customers to pick their own apples (though summer visitors can pick blueberries), but the charming farm store is a lovely place to shop.
57 Church St, Roxbury, CT. 860-354-7038; facebook.com/Maple-Bank-Farm
RHODE ISLAND APPLE ORCHARDS
Rocky Brook Orchard | Middletown, RI
Greg and Katy Ostheimer grow more than eighty varieties of apple on Aquidneck Island. Among the dozens of cultivars available at this pick-your-own farm (open weekends only) is Rhode Island Greening, Little Rhody’s own namesake apple, which was first discovered near Newport (not far from Rocky Brook) in the mid-1600s. Terrific in pies, it has a tart-sweet, lemony flavor and, true to its name, bright green skin.
997 Wapping Rd, Middletown, RI. rockybrookorchard.com
What tops your list of the best apple orchards in New England? Let us know!
This post was first published in 2012 and has been updated.
We always go to Wellwood Orchards in Springfield VT – Surprisingly not listed here. (http://wellwoodorchards.com/) Really love the place, great apples and other produce, bakery items – just lots of goodies and they have a lovely petting zoo. Our dogs loved it there too but now they have the “No Dog Policy”. Boo & Babe were so disappointed that they couldn’t go see the chickens this year So we also went to Gould Hill Farm in Contoocook this year since they have a dog walk field. Not worth it – tiny apples and everything is way over-priced. Guess you have to pay for the wonderful view. Got to find a new place next time – maybe Alyson’s of Walpole, NH
OH no you left out Bishops and Clydes my local favorites……..
You left out one of the best apple picking farms in Ct. It is Averils in Washington Ct. and they make the best cider donuts you will ever eat! Please check them out, too.
Here’s our favorite. We ignore the orchards in our home state of NJ in favor of McDougal’s in Sanford, ME. http://www.mcdougalorchards.com/ They offer the widest variety of apples and the absolute best donuts in any of the orchards we’ve visitied. I will say though that the donuts at Bolton Orchards in Bolton, MA are a close second. We wish you could pick your own at Bolton. It’s a lovely place to purchase your goods and have lunch on on their picnic tables.
Atkins Apple Orchards in Amherst, MA is one of the best. Loved them apples since I was a kid and believe me that was a heck of a long time ago.
In Northborough, MA we are fortunate to have two places to get tasty apples, cider and other home-grown products…Tougas Farms where you can pick your own and visit their store and Davidian Brothers Farm which has a lovely farm stand complete with flowers, fruits and vegetables as well as animals. A great ride in the fall to visit Ball Hill…right off of RT 290 and these picturesque farms. Bring your camera!
The person who eats only organic apples should know that the growers use organic pesticide.
Im surprised that you left out Brooksby Farm in Peabody.
Old Stone Orchard in Little Compton, RI is a great place for picking with a good variety at a good price. You can PYO pumpkins, too!
We only eat organic apples, due to cancer risk.
I wonder how many of these farms grow organic pesticide/chemical free apples?
If anyone can help we would appreciate it.
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE apples and eat them every day. One of my favorites is the Macoun.
Happy for Apple season!
The town of Stow, MA has many apple orchards and farm stands; 40 miles drive from Boston to a quaint, scenic town. Honey Pot Hill Orchards, has been a family owned and operated farm since 1926.Their 180-acre farm offers bountiful fruit available to pick yourself or purchase at their farm store. There are farm animals and maze.
When entering Stow, you will see signs for other apple orchards; such as Derby, Carver Hill, Shelburne Farms. I grew up in Stow and now, own a third generation business.
Another lovely Orchard is Lyman Orchard’s in Middlefield, CT, since 1741, not only are their orchards full of apples Pick your Own”, and in season, peaches, pears and more. There is a lovely retail store where you can buy produce, fresh cider donuts, cider, and amazing pies, especially the apple, all baked on premises. If you feel like golfing, there are three professional golf courses on the site. A fun destination for the entire family. It is Connecticut’s “Sweet Spot”.
I have found that the cider produced in Connecticut is superior to that of the North Country. I think it may be because the climate allows for a wider variety of apples to be raised…AND…many locals add peaches to mellow the acidity.
Just an opinion…I enjoy them all.
Our favorite is Russ Allen’s Orchard in Westminster, VT. Strictly a pick-your-own, innumerable varieties, including many heirloom.
Green Mountain Orchards in Putney, VT!
Apples (and blueberries!), farm store, beautiful views, friendly and knowledgeable staff. Last weekend we picked Zestar, a variety new to us, as beautiful to behold as to enjoy fresh! It’s become a regular stop for our family.
Norton Bros. Farm, Cheshire, CT; more than two centuries of apple-growing history, and delicious varieties of their own wonderful apples; a great visit!:)
I love the tradition, as well as the apples, of Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Ct. my hometown for thirty years, seventeen years ago. It is family owned, has pick-your-own and an excellent variety of apples and peaches.
The Lyman family have been good citizens of Middlefield, a small Connecticut town once known for their farms. The old family homestead is still there. We lived near-by and would walk through the orchards for exercise and for fantastic views of the Connecticut River Valley..
Our daughter as a high school student in the late l980 was hired part-time to bake cookies and doughnuts. She now lives in Massachusetts where she is delighted to find Lyman Orchards in her Wholefoods Market. Lyman apples have been widely distributed through New England and the country as a whole for many years, a testament to its “wholesome” goodness and enduring customer loyalty.
Red Apple Farm in Phillipston, Mass. Best apple farm around. Weekend bbq’s and hayrides, pumpkin patch, farm animals, snack shop with lots of homemade pies, fudge, donuts and lots of goodies, hiking trails. They also host weddings and festivals throughout the year…..check them out!
We love Holmberg’s Orchard. Have been going there since I was a child and now take my children every fall to pick apples!
TOTALLY AGREE!! Yankee needs to trek up to the Upper Valley area! Love Windy Ridge!
Yes, Windy Ridge is a great orchard! We started trekking up there when it was all in one building and enjoy watching it grow!
I will agree with you on the cider at Carlson Orchards. And they have a good variety of apples.
Brackett’s has been around for a long time. I can remember going there as a little girl and picking apples.(I’m 70 now) They sell squash, pumpkins ,cider etc. along with apples. They also have a gift shop. I came back to Maine over 15 years ago and each fall I make a trip to Brackett’s for their apples.
Brackett’s Apple Orchard in Limington, Maine. Best apples ever.
My favorite is Hyland Orchard in Sturbridge. Free entertainment on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, brewery on property , great for kids with small animals, kids tractor rides, outdoor pavilion, disc golf, bring your own food and blanket or sit at the outdoor bar or picnic tables. Dogs love it there too! Great place during September and October months!
Holmberg Orchards & Winery in Southeastern CT, near Mystic and the casinos. Meticulously maintained orchard specializing in Pick-Your-Own, Wine & Sparkling Hard Cider tastings, Farm Market with bakery and more. Not to be missed! http://www.holmbergorchards.com
Take some time this September and find your way to Lost Acres Farm in North Granby CT. Hidden in the hills of northernmost (almost in Mass!) Connecticut, Lost Acres is what you think of as a classic New England apple orchard. Pick-your-own apples, tractor rides and the best tasting and looking goodies baked duly in their kitchen. The smells are worth the trip alone!
My favorite is Carlson Orchards of Harvard Mass.
I especially love their apple cider which is the best tasting cider ever!!!
You’re totally missing out if you haven’t been to Windy Ridge Orchard and Christmas Tree Farm (windyridgeorchard.com) in North Haverhill, NH! It’s a short and beautiful trip from Lincoln if you’re leaf peeping! Besides apple picking, there are nature trails, farm animals to visit, a winery (www.sevenbirches.com), and the Cider House Cafe…best cider donuts anywhere!
2 New Hampshire favorites in Strafford County- Butternut Farms in Rochester & McKenzies in Milton
Maine didn’t make the list? Wallingfords in Lewiston, Me, wallingfordsorchard.com and Bailey’s in Windsor,Me https://www.facebook.com/pages/Baileys-Orchard/238372282868869
I go to both every year, each is a unique place and choice of apples and apple related products.
Echo Hill Orchard, Monson Ma.
Treworgys apple orchard in Glenburn Maine, is so delightful, with a corn maze trivia, pumpkin patch, raspberry , and blueberry patches, animal barn, ice cream snack bar, and to top it off free concerts every week end all fall through October. Love that place, so family orientated
Blue Jay Orchard in Bethel, CT is located in a beautiful bucolic landscape. It offers many types of apples and has an amazing store filled with fresh bakes goods, jams and jellies and so much more!
Holmberg’ s Orchard in Gales Ferry Connecticut. It’s a piece of Heaven on earth. Fabulous pick your own, and a wonderful farm store.
For Connecticut, Bishops Orchards in Guilford,CT. Great food center, winery and plenty of Orchard parcels with a huge selection of apple varieties. Also it’s one of the easiest Orchards to get to being right off of I-95.
We love going to Gould Hill Farm. The setting is beautiful, the view is spectacular, and the fresh cider and doughnuts can’t be beat!
Gould Hill farm in Hopkinton/Conoocook is the best
Great list! I’d add Shelburne Orchards in VT. Picking apples from the trees sloping down towards Lake Champlain makes for a magical experience. Another good place is Carlson Orchards in Harvard, MA. Tons of trees and variety, plus they have pumpkins, hay rides, apple crisp, etc which make for a nice New England-y experience.
I would highly recommend Morning Star Perennials in Rockingham VT. The one and only no spray apple orchard my family and I were able to find anywhere near our area. There we met Scott and Laurie Bolotin. Scott led us through his humble orchard where he has over 350 varieties of apples, personally grafted and lovingly cared for. Some of the trees had over 25 varieties on just one tree. He encouraged us to sample different varieties and took the time to explain the best uses of the various apples, and their names. We went home with several bags filled with more than 30 varieties of apples–each unique. He even introduced us to Thomas Jefferson’s favorite kind of apple. We had an experience we will long remember, and have already made a commitment to visit this orchard every year from now on.
We have been going to Wellwood orchards in Vermont for years. Every fall we make a few trips with our children, pet the animals, eat fresh doughnuts and enjoy the atmosphere. They get my vote!!!
Gould Hill farm is our favorite. It is gorgeous!
My favorite orchard here in west central Vermont is Champlain Orchards in Shoreham Vermont. They have a lovely farm store as well as pick your own. Their homemade pies are very delicious, and their apple cider donuts and homemade cider yummy! The organic veggies and meat, ice cider and other vermont specialty foods make it very much worth the trip…
I’d recommend Clarkdake fruit farms in Deerfield, MA. Tom and Ben Clark grow 35 varieties of apples and it’s one of the locations for the annual CiderDays event (first weekend in Nov, CiderDays.org). Yankee editor Amy Traverso, author of The Apple Lovers Cookbook, will be there on Nov 3rd to do an apple butter demo (as part of CiderDays).
I love to make Autumn trips to Kelly Orchards in Acton Maine (off Rte 109). A small orchard, so easy to navigate, but has many types of apples, incluing heirloom varies just planted! Also has peaches, raspberries, pumpkins. Honor system in place for picking. Lovely area!
Thanks Ted…….yes our orchard has been in our family since 1852 and we take pride in our heritage apple crop. The crop includes Wolf River, Cortlands, Romes, Jonathans, Snows, Dollie Delicious, Arkansas Black, Blue Pear Maine, Empires, Macouns and many other varitities.
We highly recommend Sandy River Apples in Mercer, Maine. The farm begun in the mid-nineteenth century is now run by ninety-six year old Francis Fenton and his daughter Carol Fenton Gilbert. Recently they have restored the barn on the property for quilting workshops and added a carriage house next door for Francis’s vintage tractors and other equipment.