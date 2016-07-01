The Legend of Purgatory Chasm

Little is said about the origins of this unassuming wonder nestled in Sutton, MA, just southeast of Worcester. But with a name like Purgatory Chasm, how could you not be curious?
According to legend, an Algonquin Indian woman found herself in a tight spot (pun intended) shortly after she killed a white colonial settler. As she walked away from the scene of the crime, she encountered another settler who asked for her company on a short walk. Naturally, having just murdered one of his people, she was apprehensive and tried to run away. He lunged and grabbed her by the wrist. When she called out to the Native American god Hobomoko to save her, the second settler revealed himself as none other than Hobomoko in the flesh. Morphing into a devil-like guise Hobomoko grabbed his captive by the waist and flew to Purgatory Chasm.
Colonists said that the devil’s actions on that day formed the chasm. The deep depressions were allegedly the places he stomped and threw his victim. The large, deep cuts in the rocks were the results of a swinging tomahawk.
Historians say that the legend actually served a religious purpose in the colonists’ efforts to christianize Native Americans. By demonizing Hobomoko and creating a parable-like warning out of the woman’s murder, they cautioned Natives out of their own faith with the hope of bringing them to Christianity.
Geologists have another opinion. They say that a mile high glacier let loose a gush of dammed-up water some 14,000 years ago, leaving the walls intact but carving out the 70-foot-deep chasm.
However you choose to explain its origin, Purgatory Chasm is still a magnificent geological wonder. It’s inspired novels (Steve Ulfelder’s Purgatory Chasm), poems (Susan Edmonds Richard’s collection, titled Purgatory Chasm), and even a song (Neptune’s Car’s Lover’s Leap: The Purgatory Chasm Song). Families flock from near and far to walk through the chasm itself, explore its surrounding trails, have lunch in the multiple picnic areas (many of which included grills, stone ovens, and water pumps), or to let their children play on the park’s impressive playground. Indoor bathrooms, an informative visitor center, and a food truck near a roofed eating area allowed guests to enjoy nature without fully forsaking modern comforts.
Don’t let the amenities fool you, though. Walking directly through the chasm was not an easy stroll through the woods. Clambering over rocks in the initial descent to the 1/4 mile long chasm sometimes required both hands and a steady heart. Proper hiking shoes are a must for anyone thinking of making the journey.
Once you’re on the path, a plethora of discoveries that only New England can offer awaits.
If you pay close enough attention, you might even make some new friends along the way.
Purgatory Chasm State Reservation is located off Route 146 at 198 Purgatory Road in Sutton, MA. 508-234-3733. purgatory.chasm@state.ma.us
This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.
I was born and brought up in Whitinsville MA and went to the Chasm many times as a child, teen and adult. I brought my children there many times and also my grandchildren. Such a blessing!
My family and I used to live in Framingham, MA, from 1990 to 2010, and we would often take a weekend jaunt to Purgatory Chasm. The kids loved clambering over the rocks. One of the neatest things was how the chasm would open up, seemingly from nowhere. Nothing in the vicinity hints at its existence. None of the photos do justice to the feel of the place.
This was a great article, I’m from Worcester,Ma , and have been there many times, most recently in 2015 in the fall while I was up from my home now in Florida visiting family, I took my Daughter and son in law and wife and Grandson there we had a great time together exploring, but I’m happy to say I learned more about this wonderful place by reading your article thank you to editors and staff for publishing this great piece.
A few times a year, my parents would take my brothers and I to Purgatory, (1950’s) . We always had a blast! Now I’m old…and when I look at the pictures I can’t believe I scurried over those rocks like a little chipmonk ! It’s a beautiful, beautiful place!
I’ve spent hours and hours, climbing under and around there! If you’re not claustrophobic, there are tons of caves and small places to climb around in! Great place!
I love going to Purgatory Chasm! It’s a short ride down 146 for me, and it’s always a great place to go and explore. I was really hoping that this article would talk about the hidden waterfall, but it’s really hard to find it you don’t know where to look, and it does involve going off the path a little ways!
What I really love about this park is that, despite the high volume of traffic it sometimes gets, it’s still relatively clean, and people actually respect it (unlike with Wallum Lake and other preserves in the area, which are repeatedly trashed each summer).
I first went there with my parents in the early 50s,still remember it very well ,hiked the Appalachian Trail in 79,having seen Purgatory Chasm might have led me to that journey.
Love your legend and folklore articles Bethany! Keep ’em coming!
I’ve lived less than five minutes away from this place my whole life. Place is usually a mess, needs more considerate and environmentally conscious visitors.
Hi Ginger, Eastern Teaberry and American Wintergreen are the same thing. They are both names for the Gaultheria Procumbens plant, which others may even call boxberry or checkerberry. I called it wintergreen because that’s what most people would recognize it as (they make wintergreen toothpaste, gum, and candies from it.) If you pick it and snap it in half, it smells just like the wintergreen Lifesavers candy tastes. Thanks so much for sending that fascinating link, it explains many of the plant’s uses and mentions the many different nicknames of the plant.
This has always been one of my favorite places….one of the things I miss most about Mass.
place is so popular that this year the Mass.,DCR invoked a $5.00 ($6.00 for out of state) parking fee! Even for the playground usage. It isn’t much but for many on limited income it was one of the few gems you could go and not worry about a fee. It’s a great place to hike and those who aren’t careful of the sides can find out quickly that it is also very unforgiving and dangerous. Had not heard about the Indian folklore previously so this added a good twist to the place.
There is an error in the description of one of the pictures. That isn’t wintergreen,it is actually Eastern Teaberry. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaultheria_procumbens
I went there as a child in the 50’s. My dad would get home from working and Mom would have pack supper. We would all go there and while they were cooking, my brothers and I would swing and climb rocks, The best was pumping water at the old pump. When I had little ones, we also would go there for picnics. I would tell stories about when I was little. Now My children take their children there and share their memories.
This place is the best and when I am in Mass. I take my kids alot so so so awesome and glad my kids will grow up knowing it’s wonder
My mom and dad took me here around 1962. This was a favorite place of there’s. I saw pictures of myself and them years later of me sitting on the big rocks. I am now 61 years old and live in Arizona. I was very emotional when I saw this article!!! Thank you for putting it out here!!!
I used to live near this beautiful place in WHITINSVILLE MA, we went their often. Loved the place. Funny I was thinking about this place the other day. I encourage everyone to see it at least ONCE. Itjust something to see.!!!
Nice to see that Yankee Magazine featured this Central Massachusetts gem.
Well done.