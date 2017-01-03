Scenes from Maine | Featured Photographer Greta Rybus

Greta Rybus

DESCRIBE YOUR CONNECTION TO NEW ENGLAND.

I’m relatively new to New England. Originally from Boise, Idaho, my parents were teachers who taught abroad for years at a time: in the Netherlands, rural Japan, Berlin. Thus, I’ve always felt connected more to human experience than one place, one home. When I first started making photographs, I was primarily focused on people: our unique personalities and expression of our humanity. For three years, I did a project in which I would photograph and interview a stranger each week. After college, where I studied photojournalism and cultural anthropology, I moved from Montana to Maine. Much of the experience of Maine is about the natural world: the sea, the rocky shore, vast forests and economic or creative connections to the natural world through farming, fishing, foraging or art. My assignments began to consist more and more of explorations of human connections to the environment and to expressions of creativity. New England has a long tradition of inspiring artists, writers, and farmers—the landscape is rich with inspiration, especially in it’s ability to be both harsh and nourishing. I feel like I’m a recipient of the abundant inspiration found in the region’s geography and culture

DESCRIBE YOUR EQUIPMENT.

I use a small kit, mainly because I tend to be more excited about subject and story than about gear. My priority is to connect to my subject, light, emotion, and tonality, so I typically don’t use complicated setups so that I can focus on making connections, and staying present. In the camera bag I use daily, I carry a Canon 5D Mark III (I’m about to buy the Canon Mark IV—can’t wait) and the Canon 24-70 2.8 L series and Canon 70-200 2.8 L series. I also bring a set of Alien Bee lights, my Benro tripod with a Samui head, and a Fuji X-T1 with underwater housing to shoots, but I seldom use that equipment. Someday, I would love to get a drone or a medium format set up!

WHAT INSPIRES YOU?

I am inspired by so much! I try to find inspiration in odd places. I love studying the way painters use light. I like to hear comedians speak about improv and strength of voice, because I think photography involves spontaneity and a recognition of your unique perspective. I like reading ethnographies, anthropological reports, and novels to better understand the inner workings of our selves and our society. I like to follow the work of activists, pop culture icons, artists, and scientists. I find inspiration in the news, when I walk my dog, when I am in nature and when I am in the city.

To see more of Greta’s work please visit gretarybus.com

FEATURED PHOTOGRAPHER GRETA RYBUS | SCENES FROM MAINE

