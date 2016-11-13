Robert Denis’ photographs of Kennebunkport, Maine, have been featured in numerous local and regional newspapers, magazines, calendars, and books; in national media such as Parade Magazine and Coastal Living Magazine; and in his book: Kennebunkport: A Photographic Tour.

We’re delighted to share his festive images celebrating the coastal Maine village of Kennebunkport at Christmas during the annual Kennebunkport Christmas Prelude. This year’s event takes place from December 1-11, 2016.

See more of Robert’s Kennebunkport images at portimages.com.

This post was first published in 2010 and has been updated.