Maine

Kennebunkport’s Christmas Prelude Celebration | Photographs

A collection of festive images celebrating the annual Kennebunkport Christmas Prelude from photographer Robert Dennis.

• November 13, 2016 • Read Comments (22)
Robert Denis’ photographs of Kennebunkport, Maine, have been featured in numerous local and regional newspapers, magazines, calendars, and books; in national media such as Parade Magazine and Coastal Living Magazine; and in his book: Kennebunkport: A Photographic Tour.

We’re delighted to share his festive images celebrating the coastal Maine village of Kennebunkport at Christmas during the annual Kennebunkport Christmas Prelude. This year’s event takes place from December 1-11, 2016.

Kennebunkport Prelude Tree

Kennebunkport Decorated for Prelude

Allison's Restaurant Prelude Weekend

Kennebunkport

Santa's Arrival

Kennebunkport Prelude Santa

Kennebunkport River

Tree in Boat

Kennebunkport Prelude Tree in Dock Square

Lobster Trap Tree

Kennebunkport Prelude Celebration

Kennebunkport Prelude Tree Lighting

See more of Robert’s Kennebunkport images at portimages.com.

This post was first published in 2010 and has been updated. 

Comments
  • Jan

    In Florida and thinking You can take the girl out of Maine but you can’t take the “Maine” out of the girl! Thanks for the trip down memory lane.

    Reply
  • Linda

    What beautiful pictures!! I have lived here in Florida for 21 years and always miss Christmas in Maine and always will. Thank you for bringing back the memories.

    Reply
  • Adelaide

    At 84 I don’t travel out of town but being a history buff I enjoyed seeing your wonderful snow pictures of places I get get to any more.

    Reply
  • Heather

    Wonderful photos. You have captured a piece of Christmas beauty in Maine. Admiring all this from upstate New York!

    Reply
  • Earl

    Too beautiful! We live in Virginia & usually travel to Maine & New England in October. We will need to plan a winter trip soon.

    Reply
  • Doris

    Beautiful Christmasy display capturing the spirit and beauty of the season.
    What a delight. So enjoyable and truly New England.

    Reply
  • Debra

    Awesome pictures, Robert! I’m in New Mexico and needed a ‘snow fix’-your pictures did it!

    Reply
  • John

    I was born and raised in Boston and when I see these types of pictures in Yankee Magazine I get a little homesick. I did spend a lot of time in Maine and New Hampshire when I was young and I miss that area, especially at the Holiday’s. I have been away from Boston for 37 years and thats why I subscribe to Yankee Magazine. Thanks Bob for the beautiful pictures, I really enjoyed them.

    Reply
  • Jane

    Congratulations for photographer of the mos… Deserving and fantastic photos.. Nice work!!

    Reply
  • Karla

    I’ve been a big fan of Robert’s photography for years! His calendars have graced my wall for the past 2! Kennebunk & Kennebunkport is like a second home to my family & I. These photographs capture the very reason why we love that little coastal town so much! Keep these beautiful photos coming, Robert!

    Reply
  • Peggy

    Awesome photos!! You’ve captured the essence of Seacoast Maine at Christmastime.

    Reply
  • Susan

    Bob, congratulations on an honor well-deserved! I have enjoyed your photography for years (remember film?), and am so happy to see your work here. The Kennebunk Christmas looks like a blast, definitely on my list of go-to events. What a fun album!

    Reply

