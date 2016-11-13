Robert Denis’ photographs of Kennebunkport, Maine, have been featured in numerous local and regional newspapers, magazines, calendars, and books; in national media such as Parade Magazine and Coastal Living Magazine; and in his book: Kennebunkport: A Photographic Tour.
We’re delighted to share his festive images celebrating the coastal Maine village of Kennebunkport at Christmas during the annual Kennebunkport Christmas Prelude. This year’s event takes place from December 1-11, 2016.
See more of Robert’s Kennebunkport images at portimages.com.
This post was first published in 2010 and has been updated.
In Florida and thinking You can take the girl out of Maine but you can’t take the “Maine” out of the girl! Thanks for the trip down memory lane.
absolutely the most beautiful photos of Kennebunkport. Love them.
What beautiful pictures!! I have lived here in Florida for 21 years and always miss Christmas in Maine and always will. Thank you for bringing back the memories.
At 84 I don’t travel out of town but being a history buff I enjoyed seeing your wonderful snow pictures of places I get get to any more.
Wonderful photos. You have captured a piece of Christmas beauty in Maine. Admiring all this from upstate New York!
A breath of fresh air
Too beautiful! We live in Virginia & usually travel to Maine & New England in October. We will need to plan a winter trip soon.
What a delight! Congratulations, Merry Christmas and Thank you.
Beautiful Christmasy display capturing the spirit and beauty of the season.
What a delight. So enjoyable and truly New England.
Awesome pictures, Robert! I’m in New Mexico and needed a ‘snow fix’-your pictures did it!
I was born and raised in Boston and when I see these types of pictures in Yankee Magazine I get a little homesick. I did spend a lot of time in Maine and New Hampshire when I was young and I miss that area, especially at the Holiday’s. I have been away from Boston for 37 years and thats why I subscribe to Yankee Magazine. Thanks Bob for the beautiful pictures, I really enjoyed them.
Congratulations for photographer of the mos… Deserving and fantastic photos.. Nice work!!
A dream come true way to experience Christmas!
Beautiful !!! I’m homesick ……. I now live in Tucson, AZ…
Very, very nice!
Congratulations, Bob! Great work!
I’ve been a big fan of Robert’s photography for years! His calendars have graced my wall for the past 2! Kennebunk & Kennebunkport is like a second home to my family & I. These photographs capture the very reason why we love that little coastal town so much! Keep these beautiful photos coming, Robert!
Awesome photos!! You’ve captured the essence of Seacoast Maine at Christmastime.
You have some very nice images there, Robert.
Wonderful pictures of Kennebunkport.
These are beautiful
Bob, congratulations on an honor well-deserved! I have enjoyed your photography for years (remember film?), and am so happy to see your work here. The Kennebunk Christmas looks like a blast, definitely on my list of go-to events. What a fun album!