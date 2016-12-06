How to Keep Squirrels Out of Bird Feeders | Simple Solutions

Squirrels are notorious pests when it comes to stealing food that’s been put out for the birds. Here are some ways to keep those stealthy rodents out of bird feeders.

HOW TO KEEP SQUIRRELS OUT OF BIRD FEEDERS

1. Slip the feeder onto a long wire and hang it between two trees, but away from any low branches. Also, string empty thread spools on the wire to act as a further deterrent.

2. If your bird feeder sits on a pole and you’re pestered by squirrels stealing the seeds, go to the pet store and buy a squirrel baffle. This is a plastic dome that you attach under the feeder. It curves downward and away from the feeder, providing a barrier against upwardly mobile squirrels. Make sure the baffle is high enough that the squirrels can’t jump past it.

More Squirrel Solutions

Squirrels sometimes like to chew on outdoor redwood furniture. To discourage this, try rubbing the legs with chili sauce, then buffing.

To keep squirrels out of the attic, check the space for holes. Use wire mesh to close all openings under the roof edge where it joins the sidewall. Also get rid of any branches that hang over your house and outbuildings so squirrels can’t use them as ladders.

It’s worth trying a ultra-high-frequency sound devices to repel squirrels and other small animals.

Do you have a good tip for how to keep squirrels out of bird feeders? Let us know in the comments!

This post was first published in 2013 and has been updated.