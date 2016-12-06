How to Keep Squirrels Out of Bird Feeders | Simple Solutions

Squirrels are notorious pests when it comes to stealing food that’s been put out for the birds. Here are some ways to keep those stealthy rodents out of bird feeders.
HOW TO KEEP SQUIRRELS OUT OF BIRD FEEDERS
1. Slip the feeder onto a long wire and hang it between two trees, but away from any low branches. Also, string empty thread spools on the wire to act as a further deterrent.
2. If your bird feeder sits on a pole and you’re pestered by squirrels stealing the seeds, go to the pet store and buy a squirrel baffle. This is a plastic dome that you attach under the feeder. It curves downward and away from the feeder, providing a barrier against upwardly mobile squirrels. Make sure the baffle is high enough that the squirrels can’t jump past it.
More Squirrel Solutions
Squirrels sometimes like to chew on outdoor redwood furniture. To discourage this, try rubbing the legs with chili sauce, then buffing.
To keep squirrels out of the attic, check the space for holes. Use wire mesh to close all openings under the roof edge where it joins the sidewall. Also get rid of any branches that hang over your house and outbuildings so squirrels can’t use them as ladders.
It’s worth trying a ultra-high-frequency sound devices to repel squirrels and other small animals.
Do you have a good tip for how to keep squirrels out of bird feeders? Let us know in the comments!
This post was first published in 2013 and has been updated.
These are great ideas if you are using a pole or have trees close together. I have a small tree in my yard and no matter what I do I cannot keep the squirrels away. I tried different things I have read but no results for good. My tree branches are about 6 feet from the ground. I need to find away to keep them from climbing my tree. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
After stumping them with a ‘squirrel proof’ feeder, they just chewed a hole in my shed and spent the winter dining on the 40 lb bag of sunflower seeds I had stored in there.
I found a super soaker at the Dollar Store and filled a bucket of water and sat by an open window with it aimed at the squirrels. Within an hour of trying, they finally gave up and whenever I go near the window they run. It does not keep them completely away but it is better than nothing! I have also taped the pole with sticky tape – that too is not permanent but it slows them down.
I put my granddaughters’ rubber play lizard on the top of the bird feeder, & the squirrels are scared to death of it – doesn’t bother the birds. No more squirrels eating the bird seed.
I did the slinky trick. it worked for about two years until a smart little critter just climbed up like there was no slinky there. I also feed them corn. but all they do with that is bury it. we have corn growing all over the neighborhood.
Aw, the poor little squirrel critters have to eat too! How about setting out some corn cobs or peanuts for them. They try so hard just to get a meal!!!
What’s a “flying dragon tree”?
Take the hanger off the pole and slip the slinky over the pole.Then re attach the hanger.Lift up the slinky and mount it to the hanger.Then sit back and laugh at the little dickens as they keep falling off.Enjoy.
I went to Walmart and bought a slinky.I came home and attached it to the pole the bird feeder is on with two plastic zip ties.guess what? Problem solved.
That does not work I bought one
These little critters are amazingly agile acrobatic athletes. Use a P.T. 4×4 pole secured deeply 25% of it’s length. Use plastic rain gutter to cover both sides of the pole. It’s slippery. Some of the best squirrels can jump up to 6′ high and grab something. They can leap out up to 8′ from a nearby height. Some folks slide an 8″ dia. PVC pipe over the 4×4 pole. Squirrels are always searching for something to eat. Field corn satisfies them.
Question: Has anyone tried using a flying dragon tree to keep squirrels from getting to a bird feeder?
Thanks for an additional “squirrel-be-gone” bird feeder idea/suggestion, J.E! We’ve concluded that squirrels have a higher IQ than we previously thought !! (OR…we happen to have the largest group of Mensa squirrels ever seen in the world! )
I have learned thru research that squirrels can grip onto almost any surface, with one exception being sheet metal. We cut a large sheet metal circle, punched a hole in the middle, then cut a straight line to the hole in the middle. Bend into a cone and attach to the bird feeder pole BENEATH the bird feeder. Just providing another idea/suggestion! Good Luck to ALL!
a way to deter squirrels from bird feeders would be to get a metal collander with small holes and put screws/nails in them. hang it on top/directly above the bird feeder.