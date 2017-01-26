Succulent house plants are popular and interesting plants that require very little care and minimal watering. The are available in unusual textures, shapes, and colors that can add visual interest to your home, especially when grouped together or displayed in a living wreath. Why not try your hand at making an indoor succulent wreath that you can enjoy well into the year? Here’s how.

Pixabay

Succulent Wreath | Succulent House Plants Craft Idea

Materials to Make an Indoor Succulent Wreath:

Sphagnum moss wreath form

Loose moss

Floral pins

Succulent house plants of different sizes, shapes colors and textures

Screw driver

Old newspaper or table covering

Tip: Sphagnum wreath forms and succulents may be purchased at retail green houses, florists, floral supplies stores, some home improvement and craft stores and online. Wreath forms and succulents come in various varieties, shapes and sizes.

How to Make an Indoor Succulent Wreath:

Cover a table or work space with old newspaper.

Soak the moss wreath form in water until the moss is saturated. Press out excess water and place the form on the covered work surface.

Remove the succulent house plants from pots and shake off excess soil around the roots, loosening the roots gently. Arrange the succulents in close groupings near the wreath form until you create a design you are happy with.

Use a screwdriver or a similar tool to push small openings for plant roots into the wreath form. The holes should be large enough to encompass the roots. The base of the plant should be flush to the outside of the wreath form.

Use floral pins and/or loose, dry, moss to secure the plants into the holes, leaving a bit of room for the roots to grow and anchor into the wreath form.

Allow the wreath to sit flat for a few weeks in a bright, airy location. This will give the roots a chance to take hold and for the frame to thoroughly dry.

When the wreath is dry and roots are anchored, hang the wreath in a sunny, bright indoor location to enjoy. Mist sparingly.

The wreath will live indefinitely and may be moved outside once the danger of frost has passed.

What’s your favorite way to enjoy succulent house plants?