Meat Pies

Grandma’s Acadian Meat Pie

• July 17, 2004 • Read Comments (4)
My Grandmother was born in West Arichat, Nova Scotia. She used to make a meat pie that was primarily beef and in-season vegetables. Over the years, I have never found a printed copy of this recipe, which is not to be confused with a “Canadian Meat Pie.” The closest that I have found is something called a “sea pie.” It may be a Cape Breton delicacy. This is entirely from memory and I welcome corrections to this recipe hoping that this will open a conversation about this special pie.

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

  • square or rectangular pie pastry top and bottom
  • 3 to 4 pounds beef, cubed
  • 1/4 pound salt pork
  • 1 cup pearl onions
  • 1 cup sweet peas
  • 1 cup diced potatoes

Instructions

Place beef and salt pork in a heavy sauce pan with an inch or two of water; bring to a boil. Simmer until the meat is very tender, about three hours. Let meat cool.

Arrange bottom pastry crust in a pie dish. Place cooled meat into the pastry; cover with pastry top. Bake in a 350-degree oven about 45 to 50 minutes, or until crust is brown and filling is bubbly. Let set for a few minutes before cutting.

Additional Notes:

Cornstarch may be added to the mixture to make a thicker, gravy-like sauce.

If you don't wish to use peas and onions, replace with whatever vegetables you enjoy.
Comments
  • Karen

    My Cape Breton Acadian grandparents called this pie “Pate” – we had it every Christmas Eve! Thank you for the recipe.

  • Cheyenne

    My grandmother was also born in Nova Scotia and she made a similar pie with salt pork; however, she would also add potatoes, carrots and often chicken in addition to the beef. She died back in the 1970’s and I still remember how delicious her pies were. I miss her cooking! Thanks for the memory of her meat pie!

  • Anonymous

    My Mother’s version of a meat pie was similar to a beef stew. She used chunks of beef, potatoes and carrots cooked in a black wrought iron skillet, then transferred the meal into an uncooked pie crust(top and bottom) where she cooked it in the oven until crust was browned. Delicious.

  • Anonymous

    if you add spinach,it is called a popeye pie in Newfoundland. If you don’t have spinach,dandelion greens work also.

