Grandma’s Acadian Meat Pie

My Grandmother was born in West Arichat, Nova Scotia. She used to make a meat pie that was primarily beef and in-season vegetables. Over the years, I have never found a printed copy of this recipe, which is not to be confused with a “Canadian Meat Pie.” The closest that I have found is something called a “sea pie.” It may be a Cape Breton delicacy. This is entirely from memory and I welcome corrections to this recipe hoping that this will open a conversation about this special pie.

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

