Grandma’s Acadian Meat Pie
My Grandmother was born in West Arichat, Nova Scotia. She used to make a meat pie that was primarily beef and in-season vegetables. Over the years, I have never found a printed copy of this recipe, which is not to be confused with a “Canadian Meat Pie.” The closest that I have found is something called a “sea pie.” It may be a Cape Breton delicacy. This is entirely from memory and I welcome corrections to this recipe hoping that this will open a conversation about this special pie.
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- square or rectangular pie pastry top and bottom
- 3 to 4 pounds beef, cubed
- 1/4 pound salt pork
- 1 cup pearl onions
- 1 cup sweet peas
- 1 cup diced potatoes
InstructionsPlace beef and salt pork in a heavy sauce pan with an inch or two of water; bring to a boil. Simmer until the meat is very tender, about three hours. Let meat cool.
Arrange bottom pastry crust in a pie dish. Place cooled meat into the pastry; cover with pastry top. Bake in a 350-degree oven about 45 to 50 minutes, or until crust is brown and filling is bubbly. Let set for a few minutes before cutting.
Additional Notes:Cornstarch may be added to the mixture to make a thicker, gravy-like sauce.
If you don't wish to use peas and onions, replace with whatever vegetables you enjoy.
My Cape Breton Acadian grandparents called this pie “Pate” – we had it every Christmas Eve! Thank you for the recipe.
My grandmother was also born in Nova Scotia and she made a similar pie with salt pork; however, she would also add potatoes, carrots and often chicken in addition to the beef. She died back in the 1970’s and I still remember how delicious her pies were. I miss her cooking! Thanks for the memory of her meat pie!
My Mother’s version of a meat pie was similar to a beef stew. She used chunks of beef, potatoes and carrots cooked in a black wrought iron skillet, then transferred the meal into an uncooked pie crust(top and bottom) where she cooked it in the oven until crust was browned. Delicious.
if you add spinach,it is called a popeye pie in Newfoundland. If you don’t have spinach,dandelion greens work also.