Iced Cranberry Spritz Cookies
Buttery and sweet, these cranberry spritz cookies get a tangy kick from the addition of dried cranberries, which also gives them a moist texture. Lightly dipped in a simple glaze, they’re pretty enough for gifting.
Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Hands-On Time: 50 minutes
Yield: about 4 dozen cookies
For the cookies:
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup dried sweetened cranberries
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2-4 drops red food coloring
InstructionsPreheat your oven to 350° and set racks to the top and bottom thirds of the oven.
Put the cranberries in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until they're very finely ground and beginning to clump together. Use a spatula to redistribute the cranberries as needed if they're trapped under the blades. Add the butter and continue pulsing until smooth.
In a large mixing bowl, using a standing or handheld mixer, cream the sugar with the cranberry butter. Add the egg and salt and beat to combine. Decrease the speed to low and add the flour, a little at a time, until fully combined. Add the food coloring, one drop at a time, until you achieve your desired shade of pink or red.
Pack the dough into a cookie press with the disc design of your choice. (Don't refrigerate the dough; it's best when soft.) Press the cookies out onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake until the cookies are golden at the edges, 9 to 11 minutes. Remove from the sheets and cool on wire racks.
For the glaze:
Ingredients
- 1 cup confectioners' sugar
- 2 tablespoons milk
Is half tsp. salt correct?
Hi Annemarie. Yes, 1/2 teaspoon is correct.