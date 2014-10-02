Quantcast

Iced Cranberry Spritz Cookies

• October 2, 2014 • Read Comments (2)
Photo: Heath Robbins

Iced Cranberry Spritz Cookies

Buttery and sweet, these cranberry spritz cookies get a tangy kick from the addition of dried cranberries, which also gives them a moist texture. Lightly dipped in a simple glaze, they’re pretty enough for gifting.

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Hands-On Time: 50 minutes
Yield: about 4 dozen cookies

For the cookies:

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup dried sweetened cranberries
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/2 teaspoon table salt
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2-4 drops red food coloring

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350° and set racks to the top and bottom thirds of the oven.

Put the cranberries in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until they're very finely ground and beginning to clump together. Use a spatula to redistribute the cranberries as needed if they're trapped under the blades. Add the butter and continue pulsing until smooth.

In a large mixing bowl, using a standing or handheld mixer, cream the sugar with the cranberry butter. Add the egg and salt and beat to combine. Decrease the speed to low and add the flour, a little at a time, until fully combined. Add the food coloring, one drop at a time, until you achieve your desired shade of pink or red.

Pack the dough into a cookie press with the disc design of your choice. (Don't refrigerate the dough; it's best when soft.) Press the cookies out onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake until the cookies are golden at the edges, 9 to 11 minutes. Remove from the sheets and cool on wire racks.

For the glaze:

Ingredients

  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk

Instructions

While the cookies are cooling, stir the confectioner's sugar and milk together in a small bowl until smooth. When the cookies are cool, dip each one, upside-down, lightly into the glaze; then return them to the wire racks to dry.
