Buttery and sweet, these cranberry spritz cookies get a tangy kick from the addition of dried cranberries, which also gives them a moist texture. Lightly dipped in a simple glaze, they’re pretty enough for gifting.

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Hands-On Time: 50 minutes

Yield: about 4 dozen cookies



For the cookies:

Ingredients

3/4 cup dried sweetened cranberries

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg yolk

1/2 teaspoon table salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

2-4 drops red food coloring