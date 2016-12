Traditionally thought of as a southern dish, Hoppin’ John is served on New Year’s Day to bring a year of good luck.

Yield: Makes 8 servings.



Ingredients

4 strips bacon, diced

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups cooked black-eyed peas, or 2 packages (10 ounces each) frozen

1/2 cup uncooked rice

2 cups water

1/4 teaspoon dried red-pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper