Molasses-spice cookies date back to the Colonial era, but this variation with rum in the batter comes from Marblehead, Massachusetts. Locals say Joe Froggers cookies are named after Joseph Brown, a free African American man who served in the Revolutionary War and opened a tavern in town. Brown’s wife, Lucretia Brown, did the cooking, and these cookies, made in an iron skillet, were her specialty. According to Marblehead Myths, Legends, and Lore by Pam Matthias Peterson, “when the batter hit the pan, it ran in all directions and formed shapes that looked like a frog’s body and legs.” Given their shape and the fact that the tavern was next to a frog pond, the name stuck.

Total Time: 40

Yield: 4 dozen



Ingredients

1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon hot water

1 cup unsulphured dark molasses

2-1/2 tablespoons dark rum, such as Gosling's

3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface

1-1/2 teaspoons table salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1-1/4 teaspoons ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter, softened, plus more for baking sheets

1 cup granulated sugar, plus more for rolling