Tomato Soup Cake is a sweet and spicy classic with a secret ingredient — a can of condensed tomato soup. This classic retro recipe was first shared by “Great New England Cook” Dorothy Oliveira of Rehoboth, MA in our September, 1978 issue. This version includes a few minor updates.

LEARN MORE: History of Tomato Soup Cake

Yield: 1 loaf



Ingredients

1/4 cup shortening or butter

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 10.75 oz. can condensed tomato soup

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cups raisins

1/3 cup nuts