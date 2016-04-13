Tomato Soup Cake
Tomato Soup Cake is a sweet and spicy classic with a secret ingredient — a can of condensed tomato soup. This classic retro recipe was first shared by “Great New England Cook” Dorothy Oliveira of Rehoboth, MA in our September, 1978 issue. This version includes a few minor updates.
LEARN MORE: History of Tomato Soup Cake
Yield: 1 loaf
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup shortening or butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 10.75 oz. can condensed tomato soup
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/3 cups raisins
- 1/3 cup nuts
InstructionsPreheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease the bottom of a loaf pan.
Cream together the shortening or butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and combine.
While the butter and sugar cream, add the baking soda to the tomato soup and stir. Add to the creamed mixture and combine.
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, salt, and baking powder. Add to creamed mixture and stir until just combined. Do not over mix. Fold in the raisins and nuts.
Fill the greased loaf pan and bake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
I have an old Aunt’s recipe for tomato soup cake…I’m 80 and she was making this when I was a little girl. A little different..1/4 lb butter, 1 1/2 Cups sugar, 2 Cups flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp cloves, 1 can tomato soup, 1/4 tap nutmeg..375 for 50 to 60 min. also add nuts and raisins.
My mom has been making Tomato Soup Cake for years. It’s always been our favorite. I’m now almost 70, and she has been making it since I was a kid. It’s delicious. I’m surprised to see it out now. That’s when the receipes were really good and home made. Love it.
I have my grandmother’s recipe for tomato soup cake. A little different from yours. I still make it. Brings back fond memories. My whole family loves this cake.