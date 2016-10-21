Grandma Rimarchik’s Slovak Nut Roll

Instructions

Start by making the dough: Add 1/4 cup of warmed milk to yeast with a pinch of sugar and set aside to rise. In a separate bowl, beat eggs and add 1/2 cup sugar. Add butter. Blend well. Sift flour, salt, and baking soda and slowly add to the eggs. Add 3/4 cup of cold milk. Mix and add yeast mixture, forming the dough.

If the dough is too wet, add flour. Put dough on a clean, floured surface and knead for 5 to 10 minutes, getting all the air bubbles out. Roll it into a ball and place it in a greased bowl. Flip it, so both sides are greased. Cover and let rest in a draft-free area until the dough has doubled in size. Punch it down and preheat oven to 325°.