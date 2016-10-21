Grandma Rimarchik’s Slovak Nut Roll
This festive recipe for Slovak Nut Roll originally appeared in Ellen Stimson’s Christmas cookbook, An Old-Fashioned Christmas: Sweet Traditions for Hearth and Home.
For the Dough:
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup warmed whole milk, plus 3/4 cup cold whole milk
- 1 packet (1/2 ounce) yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar plus 1/2 cup
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup butter
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Instructions
Start by making the dough: Add 1/4 cup of warmed milk to yeast with a pinch of sugar and set aside to rise. In a separate bowl, beat eggs and add 1/2 cup sugar. Add butter. Blend well. Sift flour, salt, and baking soda and slowly add to the eggs. Add 3/4 cup of cold milk. Mix and add yeast mixture, forming the dough.
If the dough is too wet, add flour. Put dough on a clean, floured surface and knead for 5 to 10 minutes, getting all the air bubbles out. Roll it into a ball and place it in a greased bowl. Flip it, so both sides are greased. Cover and let rest in a draft-free area until the dough has doubled in size. Punch it down and preheat oven to 325°.
For the Filling:
Ingredients
- 1 pound pecans
- 1 egg white, plus 1 egg
- 1 apple, cored, peeled, and diced
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- A dash of nutmeg
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
Instructions
Make the filling: Either dice nuts in a food processor or roll them with your rolling pin into a nice, fine mixture. Mix with the egg white. Add apple, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Roll out the dough to 1/4-inch thick. Brush dough with melted butter.
Put nut mixture on top of buttered dough. Slowly roll the dough into a crescent shape using fingers to pinch the ends together. Make an egg wash by whipping one egg. Paint the top of the dough with the wash. Bake 25 to 35 minutes.
Yes, Grandma definitely left a bunch of things out of this recipe! 1 packet of yeast is 1/4 oz. not 1/2 oz. The instructions did not make sense and several were incorrect; it took 3 frustrating hours to make. I don’t expect a re-write and think that an experienced baker can revamp the recipe but not the average person wanting to make something special for Christmas.
Way too wet. Had to add a bunch more flour. Also the cooking time needs to be doubled! Lastly, despite my best efforts to seal the roll and place it seam side down, it’s still pulled apart during baking. Reading other similar recipes, they state to let the roll rise for 45 minutes to an hour or to puncture or slit to allow steam to escape. I’m sure either one would prevent it from unrolling during baking expansion. Definitely need to tweak this recipe. Looks like Grandma Rimarcik left a bunch of things out!