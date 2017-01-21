With its raw ingredients of grain and yeast, beer is sometimes described as liquid bread. So it’s only natural to bake a quick bread using beer, which adds flavor and helps the bread rise, making this beer bread one of the easiest loaves you’ll ever prepare: no kneading, no rising time. A little baking powder helps with the leavening, while cheddar and scallions add flavor.

Amy Traverso

Cheddar-Scallion Beer Bread

Total Time: 50 minutes

Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 1 loaf

Note: The type of beer you use when making beer bread will strongly influence the flavor. I recommend avoiding strongly hopped beers, such as IPA, in favor of something malty or nutty, like a Newcastle Brown Ale, an Oatmeal Stout, or a fruity Hefeweizen.

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup finely grated sharp Cheddar cheese

3 scallions, sliced very thinly crosswise

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon table salt

1 12-ounce bottle beer (see Note)

3 tablespoons salted butter, melted, plus more for the pan

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 9×5-inch bread pan and set aside. In a mixing bowl, stir together the flour, cheese, scallions, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the beer all at once, mixing only until just combined; the batter will appear lumpy.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and drizzle with the melted butter. Bake until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Turn out onto a rack to cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm, with or without butter.

