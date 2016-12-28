Sure, it’s easy enough to grab a few bottles of juice and soda at the grocery store, but there’s just something special about serving a personally made punch in a lovely glass bowl. The holidays are a great time to play with a variety of punches, from hot and spicy cider punch to slushy, fruity punch. Use your favorite alcoholic beverage for a little kick, or opt for fizzy soda to keep it kid-friendly. Here are 10 of our favorite holiday punch recipes from the Yankee archives.
Favorite Holiday Punch Recipes
Hot Cider Punch
There are any number of ways to make a hot cider drink, but this recipe includes the most commonly used ingredients.
Apple Cranberry Punch
A non-alcoholic drink especially popular with children.
Twelfth Night Punch
Add rum if your punch needs more … punch. Serve hot.
New Year’s Day Punch
If you prefer, substitute ginger ale for the champagne.
Christmas Punch
This punch is not only pretty and especially welcome at a holiday party, but flavorful as well. Make plenty!
Spicy Rum Punch
In this punch, the heat from the red pepper flakes and other warming spices adds a refreshing kick.
Pink Champagne Punch
Fruity and fizzy, this pink champagne punch looks great in a fancy glass.
Hot Apricot Punch
A lovely, warm blend of sugar and spice in one tasty beverage.
Holiday Slush Punch
A holiday take on the classic cold, scoopable drink.
Ginger Fresh Fruit Punch
A refreshing appetizer for lunch or dinner, or increase the amounts and serve as a party punch.
What is your favorite punch to serve at a holiday party?