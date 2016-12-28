Sure, it’s easy enough to grab a few bottles of juice and soda at the grocery store, but there’s just something special about serving a personally made punch in a lovely glass bowl. The holidays are a great time to play with a variety of punches, from hot and spicy cider punch to slushy, fruity punch. Use your favorite alcoholic beverage for a little kick, or opt for fizzy soda to keep it kid-friendly. Here are 10 of our favorite holiday punch recipes from the Yankee archives.

Favorite Holiday Punch Recipes

There are any number of ways to make a hot cider drink, but this recipe includes the most commonly used ingredients.

A non-alcoholic drink especially popular with children.

Add rum if your punch needs more … punch. Serve hot.

If you prefer, substitute ginger ale for the champagne.

This punch is not only pretty and especially welcome at a holiday party, but flavorful as well. Make plenty!

In this punch, the heat from the red pepper flakes and other warming spices adds a refreshing kick.

Fruity and fizzy, this pink champagne punch looks great in a fancy glass.

A lovely, warm blend of sugar and spice in one tasty beverage.

A holiday take on the classic cold, scoopable drink.

A refreshing appetizer for lunch or dinner, or increase the amounts and serve as a party punch.

What is your favorite punch to serve at a holiday party?