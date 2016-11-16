Quantcast

Christmas in Manchester & Woodstock, Vermont | Photographs

A collection of images celebrating the magic of the holiday season in Manchester and Woodstock, Vermont from photographer Joel Laino.

Photographer Joel Laino captured the classic winter holiday celebrations of Manchester and Woodstock, Vermont for our 2015 holiday feature, Christmas in Vermont. From the historically significant Hildene Estate to the classic rural landscape of Billings Farm, we hope you too will embrace the beauty of the holiday season and what these two culturally rich towns have to offer.

See the original Yankee Magazine feature: Christmas Celebrations in Manchester and Woodstock, Vermont

The Hildene Estate in Manchester Vermont is a classic georgian revival home, built for Robert Todd Lincoln and his family in the early 1900s.

Joel Laino

The parlor room features ornate period furnishings and one of eight fireplaces at Hildene.

Joel Laino

A detail of decorative red berries and fresh pine bough at Hildene.

Joel Laino

The formal dining room at Hildene features a painting of Robert Todd Lincoln.

Joel Laino

Vintage decorations adorn a christmas tree at Hildene.

Joel Laino

Owners Frank and Julia Haynes welcome guests at The Inn at Manchester.

Joel Laino

Woodstock's annual Winter Wassail Parade features horses and riders in traditional costumes.

Joel Laino

Simple holiday decorations adorn the storefront of F. Gillingham & Sons, a classic general store on Elm Street in Woodstock since 1886.

Joel Laino

A vintage sleigh ride at Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock, a working farm and museum dedicated to preserving its rural heritage.

Joel Laino

Lynne and Sue, a pair of black percheron mares, are one of four working teams at Billings Farm.

Joel Laino

From the summit of Mount Tom, the rural Vermont landscape and twinkling lights of downtown Woodstock can be seen.

Joel Laino

The Middle Bridge in Woodstock is a lattice covered bridge that was built by Milton Graton and Sons in 1969.

Joel Laino

Learn more about this year’s schedule for Manchester Merriment and Winter Wassail Weekend.

This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated. 

Comments
  • Scott

    Mt. Tom (in this article) is in Woodstock. They light a star in the Christmas holiday and a cross during Easter which can be seen throughout the valley.

