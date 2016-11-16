Christmas in Manchester & Woodstock, Vermont | Photographs

Photographer Joel Laino captured the classic winter holiday celebrations of Manchester and Woodstock, Vermont for our 2015 holiday feature, Christmas in Vermont. From the historically significant Hildene Estate to the classic rural landscape of Billings Farm, we hope you too will embrace the beauty of the holiday season and what these two culturally rich towns have to offer.
See the original Yankee Magazine feature: Christmas Celebrations in Manchester and Woodstock, Vermont
The Hildene Estate in Manchester Vermont is a classic georgian revival home, built for Robert Todd Lincoln and his family in the early 1900s.
Joel Laino
The parlor room features ornate period furnishings and one of eight fireplaces at Hildene.
Joel Laino
A detail of decorative red berries and fresh pine bough at Hildene.
Joel Laino
The formal dining room at Hildene features a painting of Robert Todd Lincoln.
Joel Laino
Vintage decorations adorn a christmas tree at Hildene.
Joel Laino
Owners Frank and Julia Haynes welcome guests at The Inn at Manchester.
Joel Laino
Woodstock’s annual Winter Wassail Parade features horses and riders in traditional costumes.
Joel Laino
Simple holiday decorations adorn the storefront of F. Gillingham & Sons, a classic general store on Elm Street in Woodstock since 1886.
Joel Laino
A vintage sleigh ride at Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock, a working farm and museum dedicated to preserving its rural heritage.
Joel Laino
Lynne and Sue, a pair of black percheron mares, are one of four working teams at Billings Farm.
Joel Laino
From the summit of Mount Tom, the rural Vermont landscape and twinkling lights of downtown Woodstock can be seen.
Joel Laino
The Middle Bridge in Woodstock is a lattice covered bridge that was built by Milton Graton and Sons in 1969.
Joel Laino
Learn more about this year’s schedule for Manchester Merriment and Winter Wassail Weekend.
This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.
the spirit of Christmas is found at the New England States…
Mt. Tom (in this article) is in Woodstock. They light a star in the Christmas holiday and a cross during Easter which can be seen throughout the valley.
Homesick for this time of year in New England. Loved the photo.
Mount TOM is in MA, is there one in VT?