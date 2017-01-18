Quantcast

New Hampshire

Portsmouth, New Hampshire in Winter | Photographs

The hip, historic city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire in winter is full of quaint beauty. Here's a collection of images celebrating Portsmouth in winter.

• January 18, 2017 • Read Comments (7)
With a scenic coastline, bustling downtown, and oodles of historic architecture, the charming city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, offers a slew of photographic opportunities — even in winter. Here, photographer Eric Gendron shares a collection of images celebrating the beauty of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in winter.

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE IN WINTER

An old red boathouse in the South End neighborhood of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Eric Gendron

Portsmouth’s Market Square under a fresh coating of snow.

Eric Gendron

Lobster boats with a glimpse of the Portsmouth skyline in the background.

Eric Gendron

The Strawbery Banke museum is definitely a classic New England scene.

The Strawbery Banke Museum boasts some of Portsmouth’s most admired historic architecture, gardens in summer, and ice skating in winter!

Eric Gendron

Fat Belly’s is a great pit stop while snowshoeing through Portsmouth.

Eric Gendron

The lesser-known but still beautiful North End of town.

Eric Gendron

An early winter sunrise in Prescott Park, located just steps from downtown Portsmouth and right next to the water..

Eric Gendron

The USCGC Tahoma tied to the pier at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Eric Gendron

Moran towing tugboats of Portsmouth, ready for action.

Eric Gendron

The Portsmouth Athenaeum is a true icon of the historic downtown area.

Eric Gendron

Have you ever visited Portsmouth, New Hampshire in winter?

This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.

Comments
  • James

    Lovely article, but honestly there’s a lot more to Portsmouth than Market Square and Fat Belly’s! We have more restaurant seats than we have residents. We have a public ice skating rink in Strawbery Banke. We have winter festivals, we have snowball fights in the middle of downtown, we have countless boutiques selling things you can’t find anywhere else. If you want to come to Portsmouth, come check it out, and don’t expect to only find a few snowcapped old houses and one bar!

    Reply
  • leo

    I am planning a trip to Portsmouth with my family for winter break. We live in Massachusetts so the ride would only be 1 hour. I want to make the trip memorable for me and my family. Unfortunately, we recently learned that all the museums will be closed as well as the historic mansions. We are looking for other things to do besides my daughters and wife going to the spa and going swimming. We are planning to spend 3 full days their where we will walk around market square. But other than that, what else is their to do? We are already doing this:
    1. Market square
    2. Going to an old movie theater (seeing a movie)
    3. Going to USS Albequare
    But what else?

    Reply
  • Ernie

    The newly renovated Memorial Draw Bridge facing Kittery would be nice, with a boat going through.

    Reply
  • Fred

    Pictures are nice to look at, but the captions underneath are barely readable. Use BLACK type, not gray, when adding text. No reason to make the captions secret. I expect the unreadable gray type in the disclaimers at the bottom of spam email, but not here.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

