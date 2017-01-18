Portsmouth, New Hampshire in Winter | Photographs

With a scenic coastline, bustling downtown, and oodles of historic architecture, the charming city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, offers a slew of photographic opportunities — even in winter. Here, photographer Eric Gendron shares a collection of images celebrating the beauty of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in winter.
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE IN WINTER
Have you ever visited Portsmouth, New Hampshire in winter?
SEE MORE:
A Fall Visit to Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Strawbery Banke Museum | Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Puddle Duck Pond | Ice Skating at Strawbery Banke
Finding Christmas in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.
Lovely article, but honestly there’s a lot more to Portsmouth than Market Square and Fat Belly’s! We have more restaurant seats than we have residents. We have a public ice skating rink in Strawbery Banke. We have winter festivals, we have snowball fights in the middle of downtown, we have countless boutiques selling things you can’t find anywhere else. If you want to come to Portsmouth, come check it out, and don’t expect to only find a few snowcapped old houses and one bar!
I am planning a trip to Portsmouth with my family for winter break. We live in Massachusetts so the ride would only be 1 hour. I want to make the trip memorable for me and my family. Unfortunately, we recently learned that all the museums will be closed as well as the historic mansions. We are looking for other things to do besides my daughters and wife going to the spa and going swimming. We are planning to spend 3 full days their where we will walk around market square. But other than that, what else is their to do? We are already doing this:
1. Market square
2. Going to an old movie theater (seeing a movie)
3. Going to USS Albequare
But what else?
wonderfully done. made me homesick for NE.
The newly renovated Memorial Draw Bridge facing Kittery would be nice, with a boat going through.
Fantastic photographs.
Pictures are nice to look at, but the captions underneath are barely readable. Use BLACK type, not gray, when adding text. No reason to make the captions secret. I expect the unreadable gray type in the disclaimers at the bottom of spam email, but not here.
Lovely pictures of a beautiful place. Thank you.