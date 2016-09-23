Best Places to See Christmas Lights in New England

Whether it’s piling into the car with a steaming travel mug of hot chocolate to cruise the holiday lights in your own community, or heading out to a larger “destination holiday light spot,” the glow of twinkling lights is one of the earliest and easiest ways to get into the holiday spirit. If you want to venture beyond home for maximum wattage, check out some of our favorite places to see Christmas lights in New England in a big way.
Note: While we tried to feature a light display destination in each state, Vermont left us scratching our heads! If you know of a Vermont holiday light display that can handle a large amount of traffic, please let us know! Want more holiday fun? Check out the Best Christmas Celebrations in New England and the Best Historic Christmas Celebrations in New England!
*** Updated for 2016 ***
Fatima Shrine | Holliston, MA
Bundle up for a walking tour of the popular annual Christmas lights display at Fatima Shrine, featuring lights, candles, and a beautiful nativity.
508-429-2144
Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights at the Connecticut Trolley Museum | East Windsor, CT
Celebrate the season with a 3-mile carol-filled trolley ride through the twinkling “Tunnel of Lights.” Back at the Visitor Center, enjoy hot cocoa and music while you admire the museum’s model trains and displays.
ct-trolley.org
Holiday Light Fantasia | Hartford, CT
Raising funds to benefit year-round programs at Channel 3 Kids Camp, Holiday Light Fantasia is a nightly 2-mile light show that transforms Goodwin Park into a drive-through wonderland of holiday spirit. Over one million lights depict whimsical holiday scenes, familiar characters, and local tributes that shine bright in both lighted scenes and individual displays. Special Military Appreciation Day December 27th. holidaylightfantasia.org
Gift of Lights at New Hampshire Motor Speedway | Loudon, NH
With more than two miles of lights, this drive-through light show is a recent addition to the list, but is already a popular one. Featuring more than two million lights and 400 individual light displays (not to mention hot chocolate, s’mores, photos with Santa, the Gingerbread Train for kids and the all-new Santa’s Sports Bar for adults), you won’t want to miss seeing how spectacular over-the-top decorating looks while being able to brag you’ve driven your car through the speedway’s infield tunnel. Special events include multiple theme nights and the Yule Light Up the Night 5K Run, benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities, held on Sunday, December 11th at 4:30 p.m. nhms.com/giftoflights
La Salette Shrine | Attleboro, MA
Dating back to 1953, when a simple but beautiful outdoor manger was the only attraction, the annual holiday show at La Salette Shrine has since grown into a spectacular display of more than 300,000 lights, inspiring displays, concerts, and other events during the Christmas Season. See for yourself why so many families consider a visit to the shrine part of their annual holiday tradition. lasalette-shrine.org
Bright Nights | Springfield, MA
“Bright Nights at Forest Park” is the Northeast’s premier holiday lighting experience with nearly three miles of lighting displays spanning the traditional like “Victorian Village” to the childhood-flashback, like “Jurassic World” and “Seuss Land.” Santa is also on hand, not to mention horse-drawn wagon rides and activities like “Dinner with Dickens.” brightnights.org
Festival of Trees | Methuen, MA
For more than 2 decades, the sights and sounds of the holidays draw visitors to the indoor Festival of Trees in Methuen, with more than 240 trees, wreaths, and displays that you could win! The event also features “special nights” throughout the season like Paint Night and Sports Night. methuenfestivaloftrees.com
Fantasy of Lights | New Haven, CT
Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven becomes the perfect place to cruise for Christmas cheer each holiday season. With over 100,000 bulbs, the festival contains 60 animated displays, and it feels extra nice knowing that proceeds benefit the local Easter Seals organization. eastersealsgoodwill.org/fantasyoflights
ZooLights at the Stone Zoo | Stoneham, MA
ZooLights dazzles. Featuring a winter wonderland of tree-lined paths lit by thousands of twinkling lights, you’ll stroll through festively decorated Yukon Creek — home to bald eagles, North American porcupines, reindeer and arctic foxes. Meet the reindeer up close, visit with Santa, and enjoy a magical holiday animal world. zoonewengland.org/zoolights
Wilton Lights | Wilton, ME
With a synchronized display set to music that you listen to via the radio, this festive display turns the average car into a chariot of holiday cheer. wiltonlights.com
Did we miss your favorite place to see Christmas lights in New England? Let us know!
Where are your favorite places to see Christmas lights in New England?
This post was first published in 2013 and has been updated.
What about RI? I know we’re tiny, but certainly not on the list. La Salette in Attleboro does not count! I might suggest Slater Park in Pawtucket for our ltitle nook down here – but seeing as I’m from Pawtucket I was looking for something new!
Gardens A-Glow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine is a spectacular light show in a beautiful setting. http://www.mainegardens.org/calendar-events/gardens-aglow/
I think this should have been titled as Best Places to see Christmas Lights in SOUTHERN New England!
Hi Paul. Thanks for your comment. We’d love to know if you have a hot northern New England Christmas lights display tip for us! We’d be glad to add it to the list!
Just so readers are not disappointed, Wilton, Maine site will be different this year. They have moved to another location in town, and will have a much smaller, more scaled back display. Check their Facebook page.
Hubbard Park in Meriden Ct. No fee. New lighted displays added every year
I also recommend the Christmas lights and creche at the Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Enfield, New Hampshire.
For hours and other information see their website at:
http://www.lasaletteofenfield.org
So glad you mentioned this as I was going to. Have a friend in Enfield and visit her twice a year, spring and fall. Therefore, I’ve never seen the lights but she always tells me about them and I attend Mass there and love their year round display of crèches from all over the world.
I remember going there for Christmas (and other times also) when I was young with my family. Had no idea there was another shrine in Mass. The one I remember had a station where you went up the stairs on your knees.
Hi Barbara the La Salette Shrine on Park Street in Attleboro Ma still has the stairs that you can climb up on your knees in prayer or walk up ramp/stairs on the outside of the praying stairs. This shrine is 100% Christian religion. There are all the stations of the cross that go around a pool of gigantic gold fish a manger and a replica of the tomb Jesus was buried in. They have a gift shop, again religious. And also a place to have snacks and drinks. It is always packed and always a very good idea to bundle up. It is a walk through and can take a few hours. Its both educational and enlightening. If Im not mistaken it is run by monks and nuns. You will see nuns but doubt you will see monks. I hope this helped refresh your memory.
In Vermont, I recommend the Christmas lights at the Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial in South Royalton, VT. They are magical!
https://www.lds.org/locations/joseph-smith-birthplace-memorial?lang=eng
I would second that! The lights at the JSM get more and more beautiful every year. The day after Thanksgiving at dusk (and the following evening as well) the Joseph Smith Birthplace always has a free pageant on the hill reenacting the birth of Christ. They also have a live nativity with a donkey and sheep for the children to pet. Refreshments are served in the visitor center nightly throughout the season. All free.
There is also a La Salette Shrine in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
Some Xmas lights to see in Burlington, VT. First at Echo on the waterfront and then look straight up the hill (east) and see the display at the Pomerleau building. Only two good ones I know of this year.
What is the address on Farnum Pike of the house w/ the lights? Is there rad parking near it? We love looking at lighting displays.
Does anyone know if the yearly display will be up in Chesterfield NH Thanks
Beans Corner Lights in Jay, ME. Over 30,000 lights synchronized to music over fm radio while you relax in your car. Large parking area in the lot for Beans Corner Baptist Church.
Not to mention the Littlest Christmas Tree on Shawme Pond, lit following the reading of Thornton’s Burgess’s book of the same name. The “Giants” around town – with Angels, Chesterton, Dan’l Webster, Fireman & truck, Fish, Glass blower, Old Man Winter and many more. And the Grand Finale, First Night Sandwich with various arts events, ice skating, a parade and the lighting of the “Lighthouse” at Shawme Pond. Google Holly Days, Sandwich!!
Lasallette Shrine Attleboro Ma. Nothing short of awesome and free !! Bundle up —head to toe. Worth it!!!!
Somehow the location and event got separated from my comment. I’m speaking about Heritage Museum in Sandwich MA
We love the Fantasy of Lights in New Haven, CT. It is worth the trip from anywhere, as it’s on the water & very pretty. There is an admission price per carload at $10.00 as of 2014. Hubbard Park in Meriden Ct is another pretty place to visit, there is no admission charge & if you wish, you can walk around to see the displays. We also love the lights at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro, MA. Just be sure to bundle up, as you walk around to see these lights. Enjoy the Season & Merry Christmas to You!
MIDDLEBROROUGH, MA: The Middleborough (MA) Tourism Committee is pleased to announce that the 2nd Annual Festival of Lights will be held Saturday December 12, Sunday Dec. 13, Saturday Dec.19 and Sunday Dec. 20 from 4pm-9pm daily at the KOA Campground located at 438 Plymouth Street, Middleborough, MA. Attendees can drive through and view thousands of lights. Refreshments will also be available. There will also be a cabin decorating contest. Admission is only $1 per vehicle. Special Guest: Santa Claus (You might even see The Grinch)! For more information visit ww.discovermiddleborough.com or contact us at discovermiddleborough@gmail.com or 774-766-6335
Middleborough Tourism Committee
774-766-6335
discovermiddleborough@gmail.com
http://www.discovermiddleborough.com
http://www.facebook.com/MiddleboroToday
http://www.twitter.com/MiddleboroToday
Love the Methuen Festival of Trees. Our family has made this a Thanksgiving tradition and it really gets us in the holiday spirit. Well worth the ride.
My best place to take in a fine view of Christmas Lights, is right at home! My wife puts in a lot of effort to
create many attractions in, and about our home.
We watch Scrooge on the television, with the enjoyment of hot chocolate, with a fresh pastry.
We just had a wonderful visit to Tower Hill Botanic Garden in central Massachusetts. $12 admission per person. Website is http://www.towerhillbg.org . We visited mid-afternoon to see the indoor displays before the lights came on. Highly recommend.
http://Www.nortonlights.com- Wells, Maine
In RI there is Slater Park in Pawtucket. I don’t recall all that was there to see but they feature trees that are “adopted” and decorated by individual folks. There is, of course, more to see but that’s what I remember most.
It auto- corrected. Lights only said “merry Chris”
We took the drive to the Louden, NH Speedway to see the lights because of the generous write-up in Yankee Magazine. After an 1 1/2 drive, we were very disappointed to see that they didn’t even complete the “Merry Christmas” sign as you approach the track. Several of the lite letters were missing so it read “Merry Christmas”. Wouldn’t that be the first thing you’d complete? They charged $18 a car. I would not recommend driving more than 15 minutes to see it.
Edaville USA Christmas Festival of Lights
As a former resident of Sandwich, we always try to make it back for this holiday event. The whole place is lit up with lots of family friendly activities. The carousel is always a highlight! This is the best holiday lights display I’ve ever seen–in a beautiful setting. Plenty of parking…bathrooms…food….lots to see and do! VERY family friendly!!
La Salette Shrine in Enfield, NH….my children loved this Christmas display when we were living in Lebanon, NH!
There’s a private residence that welcomes the public on Farnum Pike in Smithfield,, RI every night 5-9 from thanksgiving night through Christmas night with lights and music, no charge.