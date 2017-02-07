Quantcast

Bar Harbor

Favorite Acadia National Park Cabins You Can Rent

Acadia National Park cabins have so much to offer — waterfront, woodsy, rustic, contemporary — and are great places to stay while enjoying a national park adventure.

If you’ve ever explored New England, you’re probably familiar with Acadia National Park in Maine. Established in 1916, it’s the oldest American national park east of the Mississippi River and one of the most popular, welcoming more than 2.5 million visitors each year. And just like the park’s many recreational offerings, there are a wide range of Acadia National Park cabins, hotels, inns, and campsites to suit every stay.

bass harbor head light acadia national park

Bass Harbor Head Light in Acadia National Park.

Pixabay

Acadia National Park is a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike, with its woodlands, lakes, mountains, and ocean shoreline. And with just under 50,000 acres of land, there’s more than enough to explore – from over 2,000 coastal acres on Isle au Haut to beautiful sunsets on Cadillac Mountain. For those who love wildlife, plants, greenery, and adventure, Acadia National Park is unquestionably a great place to check out. And with so many special things to see, there’s no reason your accommodations shouldn’t be, too! For a rustic wilderness experience that’s a step up from camping, here are some of our favorite Acadia National Park cabins for rent in close proximity to all the hiking, biking, kayaking, and exploring you can imagine.

FAVORITE ACADIA NATIONAL PARK CABINS YOU CAN RENT

We dare you to resist this collection of cozy Acadia National Park cabins! All are available for rent through Airbnb or HomeAway. Click on the name of the cabin to learn more.

Acadia National Park Cabins | Modern Waterfront

Acadia National Park Cabins

Overlooking Long Pond, this cabin offers plenty of natural light, large decks, and beautiful furnishings.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Entire cabin (sleeps 6), 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, average $436 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Woodsy Tiny House

Acadia National Park Cabins

Experience tiny house living in this cabin nestled among 3 private acres of nature.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Entire cabin (sleeps 4), 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, average $179 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Blueberry Field Cabin

Acadia National Park Cabins

Find this cabin truly among the blueberry fields, and enjoy access to many of the Island’s paths.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Entire cabin (sleeps 6), 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, average $150 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Somes Sound Efficiency

Acadia National Park Cabins

This cabin has a great central Mount Desert Island location with both ocean and mountain views.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Entire cabin (sleeps 4), 2 studio beds, 1 bathroom, average $150 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Simple Beach House

Acadia National Park Cabins

Keep it simple in this 1-room cabin just 75 feet from the water.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Entire cabin (sleeps 2), 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, average $125 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Comfortable Log Home

Acadia National Park Cabins

A classic log cabin nestled right near Acadia National Park and 10 minutes from Bar Harbor.

Courtesy of HomeAway

1520 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 6), 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, average $143 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Renovated Retreat

Acadia National Park Cabins

A lovely log cabin with a master bedroom, field stone fireplace, and cathedral ceilings.

Courtesy of HomeAway

1200 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 4), 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, average $179 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Large Oceanfront Oasis

Acadia National Park Cabins

A large cabin with floor to ceiling windows, laundry room, and fully-equipped rec room.

Courtesy of HomeAway

3400 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 10), 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, average $364 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Rustic Mountain Getaway

Acadia National Park Cabins

Bordering the park and a close drive to Echo Lake and Cadillac Mountain, this escape is in close proximity to everything.

Courtesy of HomeAway

1900 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 4), 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, average $212 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Private Sanctuary

Acadia National Park Cabins

Found at the end of a dead end road, this cabin offers plenty of privacy in addition to a large deck overlooking the ocean.

Courtesy of HomeAway

2000 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 8), 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, average $240 per night

