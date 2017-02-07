If you’ve ever explored New England, you’re probably familiar with Acadia National Park in Maine. Established in 1916, it’s the oldest American national park east of the Mississippi River and one of the most popular, welcoming more than 2.5 million visitors each year. And just like the park’s many recreational offerings, there are a wide range of Acadia National Park cabins, hotels, inns, and campsites to suit every stay.

Pixabay

Acadia National Park is a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike, with its woodlands, lakes, mountains, and ocean shoreline. And with just under 50,000 acres of land, there’s more than enough to explore – from over 2,000 coastal acres on Isle au Haut to beautiful sunsets on Cadillac Mountain. For those who love wildlife, plants, greenery, and adventure, Acadia National Park is unquestionably a great place to check out. And with so many special things to see, there’s no reason your accommodations shouldn’t be, too! For a rustic wilderness experience that’s a step up from camping, here are some of our favorite Acadia National Park cabins for rent in close proximity to all the hiking, biking, kayaking, and exploring you can imagine.

FAVORITE ACADIA NATIONAL PARK CABINS YOU CAN RENT

We dare you to resist this collection of cozy Acadia National Park cabins! All are available for rent through Airbnb or HomeAway. Click on the name of the cabin to learn more.

Acadia National Park Cabins | Modern Waterfront

Entire cabin (sleeps 6), 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, average $436 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Woodsy Tiny House

Entire cabin (sleeps 4), 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, average $179 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Blueberry Field Cabin

Entire cabin (sleeps 6), 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, average $150 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Somes Sound Efficiency

Entire cabin (sleeps 4), 2 studio beds, 1 bathroom, average $150 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Simple Beach House

Entire cabin (sleeps 2), 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, average $125 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Comfortable Log Home

1520 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 6), 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, average $143 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Renovated Retreat

1200 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 4), 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, average $179 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Large Oceanfront Oasis

3400 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 10), 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, average $364 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Rustic Mountain Getaway

1900 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 4), 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, average $212 per night

Acadia National Park Cabins | Private Sanctuary

2000 sq. foot cabin (sleeps 8), 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, average $240 per night

Have you ever stayed at one of the many Acadia National Park cabins, inns, hotels, or campsites?