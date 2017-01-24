How to Get Rid of Silverfish │Tips & Tricks

Silverfish aren’t just annoying — they’re destructive, too. The long list of things they eat includes glue, books, paper, artwork, clothing, and more. When a silverfish infestation is left unchecked, it can cause hundreds of dollars worth of damage. Learn how to get rid of silverfish with these four tips.

Lure Silverfish with Sugar

You can eliminate silverfish by sprinkling a mix of boric acid and sugar in areas where you know they’ll be. The silverfish will be attracted to the sugar, but will also consume the boric acid, which is poisonous. Only small amounts are needed. Never use boric acid in places that children or pets can get to.

Protect Clothing from Pests

Add packets of cloves, cinnamon, or other strong spices to bags and bins of stored clothing. The pungent aroma will keep out moths and silverfish.

Deter with Cedar & Moth Balls

Place cedar chips or moth balls in silverfish-infested areas to discourage them from living there. The strong chemicals within the substances are irritating to the pests and will keep them away.

Build Silverfish Traps

To get rid of a silverfish infestation, put about a quarter of an inch of flour in a small, straight-sided glass. Run a strip of adhesive tape from bottom to top on the outside. Silverfish will travel up the tape and drop into the glass, but they won’t be able to get back out. Place a glass or two in each room where you’ve seen silverfish.

For the best chance of getting rid of a silverfish infestation, use all four methods concurrently.

