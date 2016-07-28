Underwood Deviled Ham | The Ham in the Can

Some products with New England roots have been around so long we can’t imagine store shelves without them. One of the longer histories belongs to Underwood Deviled Ham, a canned-food workhorse that’s not just an everyday pantry staple, but has traveled the world in caravans, camping gear, lunchboxes, picnic baskets, tailgate totes, and, well…just about everything that transports food.
For a brand so old its canned goods were carried by Union soldiers during the Civil War, Underwood has evolved into an all-American mainstay, thanks in no small part to its star product’s versatility. Not only does deviled ham makes a tasty addition to sandwiches, appetizers, and dips in limitless combinations, but its stable shelf life makes it a reliable buy.
So just how old it it? Founded in Boston in 1822, the William Underwood Company originally manufactured packaged condiments and pickled vegetables, but in 1868 they began offering deviled ham as a canned meat spread. The famous devil logo, a nod to the “deviled” product inside and thought to be the oldest food trademark still in use for a prepackaged food product in the country, came along in 1870. Thankfully, the devil has morphed over the years into a much jollier version (sans claws) than the original.
Yankee Magazine didn’t arrive until 1935, but our archives are teeming with Underwood ads. Here’s an example from 1946. We especially like how the ad copy is giving a wink to the popular Swoppers’ Column from the issues of that era.
So just what is deviled ham? Dating back to the early 19th century, it’s a mixture of ground ham and seasonings, which is exactly what you’ll see on the Underwood label — ham (cured with water, salt, brown sugar, Sodium Nitrite) and seasoning (mustard flour, spices, turmeric). Far from evil, the word “deviled” is a culinary term that means “adding spices” — usually hot ones like cayenne pepper, Dijon mustard, or chopped chili peppers — to foods like ham, eggs, turkey, or even lobster.
Today the Underwood family of products (now part of B&G Foods, which also owns that other New England canned favorite, B&M Brown Bread in a Can) includes canned meat spreads in other flavors like chicken, roast beef, liverwurst, and corned beef, but their star player is without a doubt the deviled ham. Nearly 150 years later, it’s still a quick-food favorite.
Are you a fan of deviled ham? What’s your favorite way to eat it?
This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.
Love Devil Ham.Really enjoyed reading this article about Devil Ham.
Mix one can deviled ham in a container of French onion dip and eat with crackers! Delicious!
Years ago I made a recipe with uNderwood devilled ham called crisscross pizzas. Does anyone have the recipe. I think you mixed it with tomato sauce and oregano,spread it on toasted rolls,crossed thin slices of cheese on top and broiled
Love deviled ham. Childhood favorite sandwich (and still is) was deviled ham with Cain’s mayo on one slice of Pepperidge Farm white bread (the square thin slices) and French’s Spicy Brown mustard on the other slice, and one slice of American cheese. I haven’t been able to bring myself to ‘fancy it up’ with different bread or mustard, it has to be the way mom made it growing up in the 60’s
While serving in Viet Nam my mother would include Deviled Ham in a “care package” sent to me. I was from the Boston area and for a little bit it was like being Home.
My parents, brother and myself worked at Underwood’s in Watertown. We always had plenty of their products in the house. My favorite dish to make was a western omelet . A quick delicious meal.
Down here in the South, we enjoy Underwood Deviled Ham as much as you Yankees do. One of our favorite sandwich spreads is the deviled ham mixed with equal amounts of Mrs. Campbell’s Hot Chow Chow. Delicious!
I make a dip using a jar pimento cheese, 1 large can of Deviled Ham, about a teaspoon grated onion, and about a half cup of Miracle Whip. Mix together and eat on crackers or with chips or carrot sticks. Yummy!
May be of interest to know that Underwood products are made in Portland Maine in the same building that B&M baked beans are made.
My mom made us deviled ham and mayo for school lunches–We lived in Watertown Ma. and Underwood labeled their priduct as being made there . Times change, it doesn’t taste the same to me, but I plan to try some of the recipes listed here.
Love my Underwood deviled ham. Had it many times as a kid in the 1930’s. Have it on hand all the time. Best for me with mayo and halapino’s. Also mix with egg salad. Love that is still in the paper wrapper!
Is there the two kinds, Deviled Ham and Deviled Ham Spread ?
This brought back memories. As a kid my mom would always have this in the kitchen. Cabinet. For us to eat! Good stuff!
My mom’s recipe as well! she was from Worcester..thinking it must have been in a magazine once upon a time.. I still make them that way! always a hit!
There is however, to me, a substantial difference between the original deviled ham and the deviled ham spread. I love the former but cannot stand the latter.
Since I was a child 65 years ago, I have always loved open-faced sandwiches with Deviled Ham and whipped cream cheese spread on sourdough bread. There is nothing like it, and I always enjoy going back to these sandwiches periodically.
As a kid, I used to love Deviled Ham sandwiches. I haven’t had it in years but this has sparked my interest again.
I thought this article would be a recipe. Anyway, add two tablespoons of Miracle Whip, stir with a fork and put it on plain white bread. Enjoy!
I have always loved it and it is great as an add-in to deviled eggs. I also make a great cheese log at Christmas using it. Love that they have the special edition and the dedication..my son was in the first wave of soldiers to Iraq and came back safe and sound with only a little problem with PTSD. great article…love Yankee magazine.
Just read this article and lo and behold, my lunch bag has a can of Underwood Deviled Ham and Saltine crackers in it! Yep, I’m a New Englander born and bred who just happens to live in the South.
I have been enjoying devilled ham since I was a kid; my Mom served it spread on white or whole wheat bread and cut into little “finger sandwiches”. The Roast Beef and Chicken spreads are also delicious, and after reading about all the different ways Yankee readers serve these spreads, I’m going to have to pick up a can or two. I guess I know what I’ll be having for lunch tomorrow!
I’m in my late 70s and still make deviled eggs the way my mother did—-mashed yokes, deviled ham, dry mustard and mayo. My kids and spouses and grandkids love them. My mother was 38 when I was born, so the recipe goes way back in my family. Just had them yesterday. Thanks for the history.
Would eat it straight from the can with Wasa Bread on the trail, and sadly eventually fell in love with it’s sister; chicken. Haven’t tried to patch it up with ham, wonder if she’d take me back?
Deviled ham spread on an English muffin with a slice of cheese on top.
Still eat it at my house. We make a dip with deviled ham, yellow mustard, chopped onions, and worcestershire sauce. Goes great with Triscuits!!
My favorite way to eat deviled ham is between two slices of nice fresh, soft white bread with French’s yellow mustard. My husband insists that his has miracle whip instead of the mustard. But it’s mustard every time for me. I often take this to work for the days I need something quickly.
Of all the suggestions here, yours is the closest to what I ate for school lunches back in the 60s. Good old yellow mustard and white bread. There are so many food snobs around these days, they would be appalled! But boy, were those sandwiches tasty, eh? ( I am Canadian)
Start with Pillsbury pie crust, cut into 6 triangles. Place deviled ham on 6 triangles, top with other
6 triangles, seal using a fork. Prick top of triangles. Bake at 400 for ten minutes or till brown. Top with heated Stouffer’s Welsh Rarebit.
use it for deviled eggs….mom’s recipe and she was from boston.
My mom made them all the time when I was growing up. I just had them this week. Good old fashioned white bread, deviled ham and garden veggie cream cheese. Nothing better!
My mother would always mix deviled ham with her egg salad and mayonaise. Made great sandwiches with a little lettuce. It’s still a favorite!!
Sit an 8oz. Package of cream cheese on the radiator for twenty minutes until it’s soft. Combine with one can of devilled ham and use ripple chips to dip. Circa 1965
Deviled Ham and yellow mustard on white bread was a staple when I was a kid. I going to buy a couple cans tomorrow and make a sandwich for my son.
I eat deviled ham on Englsih muffins. My Mom always had them this way and the tradition carries on. Love deviled ham.
My mother used to make deviled ham sandwiches for me and my two brothers for our school lunches and my father for his lunch at work. She’d mix it with miracle whip and spread on white bread. I always preferred the Underwood chicken spread (made the same way) which she’d make as well. I still treat myself to an Underwood chicken spread sandwich (no miracle whip) every now and then when I need a quick sandwich. Brings back memories.
It is a favorite on backpacking trips served with pita chips or crackers and sliced sharp cheddar or pepperjack.
Add a little bit of mayo and sweet pickle relish for a great ham salad.
I mix it in with the cooked yolks for my deviled eggs or someimes make a dip with it mixed into sour cream or, add mayo and chopped pickle for a sandwich spread or spread into celery ribs.
I had a Deviled Ham sandwich for lunch here in Jackson, N.C. yesterday and really enjoyed it. It’s always been one of my favorite foods. The flavor is incredible. Thanks for the info.
Judy Dryden Gossip
Jackson, N.C.
We always had sandwiches made with Deviled ham mixed with cream cheese! Yum!
On Saltine crackers, kept me alive in college, does the same in retirement!
spread on toast then a slice of cheese melted in top was a longtime favorite breakfast before school throughout the 60’s and 70’s. Pretty sure it followed me to college and has been served often to my own children! A family favorite!
When a child going to the beach, this was lunch. My mother would serve this on hamburger buns, not bread, and I can still taste it to this day. Nice article. Thanks for sharing.