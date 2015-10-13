How to Make Durgin-Park Indian Pudding | Step-by-Step

Aimee Seavey

To start, preheat your oven to 450° and generously grease a 2-quart baking dish, preferably one made of porcelain or stone. Then, whisk together the cornmeal, molasses, sugar, butter, salt, baking soda, beaten eggs, and 3 cups of the warmed milk.

Pour into the greased dish and bake until the mixture begins to bubble, about 10 minutes; then stir in the remaining 3 cups of milk. You may feel a few lumps.

Reduce the heat to 275° and continue baking another 5 to 7 hours. It’s this long, slow bake that gives the pudding its silky smooth texture.

After it’s baked, you may find that your pudding has a “skin” on top. If it does, just run a knife along the edge, then peel back and discard.