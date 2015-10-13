How to Make Durgin-Park Indian Pudding | Step-by-Step

Today’s recipe for Indian Pudding (often named the best around), comes from famed Boston eatery Durgin-Park. To learn more about the history of Indian Pudding, head on over to the full story (Durgin-Park Indian Pudding | Recipe with a History), but if you’re wondering how to make the restaurant’s version of this old-fashioned New England dish, you’ve come to the right place!
We’ll link to the full recipe at the bottom of the post.
To start, preheat your oven to 450° and generously grease a 2-quart baking dish, preferably one made of porcelain or stone. Then, whisk together the cornmeal, molasses, sugar, butter, salt, baking soda, beaten eggs, and 3 cups of the warmed milk.
Pour into the greased dish and bake until the mixture begins to bubble, about 10 minutes; then stir in the remaining 3 cups of milk. You may feel a few lumps.
Reduce the heat to 275° and continue baking another 5 to 7 hours. It’s this long, slow bake that gives the pudding its silky smooth texture.
After it’s baked, you may find that your pudding has a “skin” on top. If it does, just run a knife along the edge, then peel back and discard.
Spoon the pudding into a bowl, then serve warm with freshly whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The melt-y ice cream mixing with the pudding is one of fall’s greatest culinary pleasures.
Are you a fan of Indian Pudding? Have you ever had it at Durgin-Park?
I’ve been making Baked Indian Pudding at least once a year for the past 40 years. I use the Durgin-Park recipe that was published in Collier’s Magazine many decades earlier.
AceMoose, I cannot believe that I have never thought to eat the skin! Next time I promise to give it a taste.
Yes this is the best part. There is nothing silky about Indian pudding as it should be made with coarse cornmeal it makes a huge difference. Indian pudding is known for having a specific gravity it is not a light and silky dessert but it is the best Thanksgiving dessert. I wish my dad was here this year to have his traditional Indian pudding with me as I’ve been making it since I was 12. That was 40 years ago.
But…But…..The skin is the best part!!!
Hi Linda! Because Indian Pudding benefits from a slow, low cook time, it gets along great with slow cookers. 😉
We haven’t tested the Durgin-Park recipe in a slow cooker, but it’s a safe bet to pour the pudding into a greased slow cooker, cover, and cook on low for several hours.
Our favorite slow cooker Indian Pudding recipes comes from Plimoth Plantation, and you can find it on our site here http://www.yankeemagazine.com/recipe/plimoth-plantations-slow-cooker-indian-pudding
Thanks!
Dotty, could you please tell me how to make this Durgin Park Indian Pudding recipe in a crockpot?? I’d love to try it that way. Had the pudding twice during my childhood and have been trying for 60+ years to duplicate it, with no success! Thanks much!
it works in the crock pot??? do you do anything different other than the nutmeg or can I just throw it all in there? how long and how high do you cook it for…that would be great if its as good in the crock pot thanks!
I went to Durgin Park for the first time about 10 years ago. I had the Indian pudding for dessert. I haven’t been able to get back there since.
How do you make Durgin Park Indian Pudding in the crock pot?
I have been using this recipe for 30+ years, still the best recipe. I do add some nutmeg and use a crock pot. Tastes the best with the smooth tasting French vanilla ice cream or Dairy Queen.
I was in Durgan Park in 1974 ( second oldest restaurant in the United States and it is the best