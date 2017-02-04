Beacon Hill Getaway | Yours for a Week

Where It’s Located: Boston, Massachusetts

Price: $335/night

Why We Love It: Located right in the hub of Boston, this stylish 2-bedroom apartment is perfect for your city getaway. It’s only a stone’s throw from all the major sightseeing destinations, making it easy to navigate the city on foot or with public transportation.

Coolest Feature: The apartment is newly renovated, and you will truly feel at home even if this is your first trip to Boston.

Insider Tip: Boston is, of course, home to world-class dining, museums, and entertainment. We love Beacon Hill Bistro, which features classic French bistro fare with local New England ingredients. This apartment is also located on the single most photographed street in Boston, so don’t miss out on any photo opportunities with the breathtaking architecture and ambience. Be sure to take a walk through historic Beacon Hill and check out favorites like the Massachusetts State House, the Boston Common, or the Nichols House museum.

Rates may have changed since publication. Check listing for current pricing.