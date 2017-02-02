Quantcast

From the Scallop Crudo with Citrus-Ginger Sauce issue

Scallop Crudo with Citrus-Ginger Sauce

Crudo, which means “raw” in Italian, is a preparation in which pristine uncooked seafood is served dressed with citrus, good olive oil, and sea salt (additional seasonings optional). Unlike ceviche, in which the fish “cooks” in citrus juice for several hours, crudo is a last-minute preparation meant to highlight contrasting flavors. I made this variation aboard the Payback, using scallops just pulled from the sea. As always, you should consume raw fish purchased only from trustworthy sources.

Photo: Mark Fleming

Total Time: 15 minutes
Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
Yield: 4 appetizer servings

Ingredients

  • 1 serrano chili pepper (or ½ jalapeño)

  • 1 small shallot

  • Juice of 1½ oranges

  • Juice of 1 lemon

  • 1 piece fresh ginger root, ½-inch long, peeled

  • ½ pound fresh bay scallops, halved crosswise

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 6 mint leaves, thinly sliced

  • Chili flakes

  • Sea salt flakes

Instructions

Cut the pepper in half and use a straw or chopstick to scoop out the inner seeds and membrane. Next, slice both pepper and shallot into paper-thin slices (a mandolin is a great tool here).

In a small bowl, whisk together the citrus juices. Grate the ginger root into the juice with a Microplane or other fine grater to extract the juice and some pulp, but not the root’s coarse fibers. Whisk to combine.

Divide the scallops among 4 salad plates. Pour the citrus dressing around the scallops, then drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with pepper slices, shallot slices, and mint leaves. Sprinkle with chili flakes and sea salt to taste. Serve immediately.


