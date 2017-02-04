This Issue | February 2017

This past October I tagged along on a foliage bus trip around New England with Tauck Tours for a story that will appear in our September issue. We hit some of the big stops around the region: Fenway Park, the Mark Twain House, the town green in Lexington, Massachusetts, the Vermont Country Store. We also stayed at some spectacular hotels and inns, but the place I was most eager to see was our final stop: The recently rebuilt Cliff House Maine in Cape Neddick, Maine.

During the early part of its century-and-a-half history, vacationers with last names like Cabot and Lodge stayed at the inn, which sat perched atop a high cliff on the coast. In recent years, however, the once grand building had fallen into disrepair. So, in 2014 new owners embarked on an ambitious property upgrade. Two years and some $40 million later a new Cliff House opened in August 2016. The result is a gleaming showcase of glass and steel that offers up fantastic ocean views at every turn. My stay there did not disappoint.

There are similar stories across the region, and in this issue we take you on a tour of the best new hotels that opened over the last two years. We also revisit an old favorite: New Hampshire’s Omni Mount Washington Resort. Whether you’re making summer plans or trying to squeeze in a last-minute winter escape, I think you’ll love what awaits you.

Ian Aldrich

Deputy Editor

@ialdrich