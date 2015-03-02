Have you heard of the curse of the Saco River — an American-Indian legend that foretells how every year three white people will drown in the Saco River?
Had I heard about the “curse of the Saco River” before I ventured onto it with my husband and our friends, I doubt that I would have gone on the outing. According to the legend, the wife and infant son of Squando, chief of the Saco tribe, were traveling by canoe near the mouth of the river when they encountered three rowdy, drunken English sailors. The sailors allegedly made a few bets, then snatched the baby from his mother and threw him into the river to see if American-Indian babies were natural swimmers as some claimed they were.
The mother rescued her baby, but he died a few days later. The grieving Squando, who was said to have great spiritual powers, put a curse on the Saco River, saying that every year after, three white people would drown in the river. Some historical accounts state that the death of Squando’s son, which is said to have occurred in 1675, marked the end of peaceful relations between the settlers and the American Indians living in that region.
Like many stories that have been passed down, the legend of the Saco River has multiple versions. One variation holds that the event took place near Limington, Maine, and the victim was a chief’s daughter. The maiden was supposedly kidnapped by three white settlers and carried off in a canoe; the girl fell out in the infamous “Limington Rips,” and her father placed a curse on the river.
Tad Baker, historian and archaeologist at the York Institute Museum in Saco (now the Saco Museum), offers a different perspective on the legend. Early historical accounts describe an incident on the Saco that led to an American-Indian baby’s death, but there is no mention of the curse until about 1880. Said Baker, “I think the legend of the curse might have sprung up, as some other legends did, during what we call the Colonial Revival era, when it was popular to romanticize events that took place in the Colonial period.”
Maybe so, but modern inhabitants of the region avow that on average three lives are lost on the Saco River per year, and they maintain a healthy respect for the curse. Old-timers recall hearing the legend told by parents and grandparents. Says Clarence Brown, 85, of Limington, “It was something we all knew about.”
Hiram historian Hubert Clemens also remembers hearing about the Saco River curse “ever since I was a young boy.” Among his files is a partial list of drownings near Hiram dating back to 1873 and an old “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” clipping about the legend in which the Saco is called “the River of Death.”
Precise and complete statistics of the drownings on the Saco do not exist. The river is 135 of so miles long and winds through several counties and numerous towns in New Hampshire and Maine before meeting the sea at Hills Beach, just below the city of Saco, Maine. And the legend dates back one to three centuries, depending on whom you ask.
One of the best local authorities on the subject may be Ruth Chaplin, a lifelong resident of Steep Falls, Maine, town librarian for 45 years, and reporter for the Portland Press Herald for 20 years. Chaplin recalls writing plenty of stories about drownings on the river. She says, “The curse has been carried out many, many years in drownings up and down the length of the Saco.”
I’m not sure why I didn’t become a statistic in April of 1973 when my canoe flipped on the Saco River, trapping me below it. Perhaps the spirits had not yet been roused for the season. Or maybe my accident occurred at a safe distance from the scene of the original tragedy. More than likely, my great-great-great-great-grandfather, Caleb Hodgdon, deserves the credit. He married an Abenaki woman, thereby endowing his descendents with American-Indian blood — just a trace by now, but perhaps enough to save me from the Saco River curse.
Excerpt from “’The Curse of the Saco,” Yankee Magazine, May 1989.
I grew up on the Saco River n Saco and swam at the ‘bulky’ across from Rotary Park. I believe in the curse because on the day I was born in 1959 my father cancelled his plans to go fishing. The three men he was supposed to go with drowned down by Irving Street n Saco.
Ok here is the story first the story about the curse i heard on a 45 record when i was a teen that said three white men came to the tribe along the river and told them babies can swim when they are born and they threw the baby into the water to prove it, the baby was drowning and the Indian women jumped into save her baby and as she her self was drowning she put the curse on the Saco river that three white men would drown each year! Now for a story of my own experience in the river I always swam in the river since i lived next to if most of my life growing up, one day I was a teen and my friend Roger and my older sister Vicki was already on the rock island under the bridge we jumped off, I dove off and started to swim to the rock island. I was under the water and saw a yellow glowing blob coming toward me, so i freaked out and swim faster than ever to the rock and climbed up on to the rock huffing and puffing not saying anything to Roger or Vicki. They both turn to look at me and say what is that glowing all around you? TO this day I think it was the curse and I think the only reason it didnt take me is because I’m part Indian. (Shoshone Indian).
I grew up in Saco and knew of the curse since I was very young through my native Abnaki mother and grandmother. In the early 80’s I was a new Mom living along the river and within 2yrs a little 18mo old baby boy drowned in the river and my neighbors sister lost 2 young son’s when they fell through the ice. My own daughter has had 2 close calls while swimming in the Saco river. Water is very powerful and will always claim it’s victims.
I am from Scarborough, but lived on South st. in Biddeford with my three sons for many years. I don’t remember the first time i heard of it, but knew about it when my boys were swimming there in summers. I never took it very seriously until some young children from across the river, in Saco, were ice skating and fell throughthe ice and were rushed away in the current…
Two were sons of the man who dove in trying to save the children. He did manage to save only one very small little girl, but others were lost. I was sick for days n days about it. Our Christmas that year was somber, and we moved away before swim season came again…we also carry Abinaki blood, and i am greatful that my sons never had a mishap in that accursed place.
I had a cousin that died in the Saco River 61 years ago in a Coke truck that rolled backwards downhill into the Saco. My Dad was also Coke driver and they mistakenly notified my Morher that my father had drowned . Both she and my cousin’s wife were pregnant at the time . Took a long while to find his body. I found a piece of hardened bread in her things before she died, and asked what the heck was the piece of bread about . She told me rhat because they were unable to find his body right away, they had a Priest bless piece of bread and set it in the Saco where the truck went in. I was told the bread floated to the location of where the body had drifted because of the extreme current and that’s how they were able to locate the body. She had saved that bread for approximately 50 years . She swore it was true story., and she was a very devout Catholic. My cousin’s name was Raynald Brulotte..
Yes i remember the curse of the Saco river, it took the life of my Mothers Sister when she was young. i also was told of the curse by my Parents when i was young. can be a very dangerous river. i also lived in Saco.
My mother feared the Saco River her whole life and always told us to stay away from it. Ironically, on July 17th 1979 my brother Daniel W Bolduc 19 years old drowned in the Saco River. He dove into the water on Whites Wharf which is on York Hill in Biddeford, Sad indeed,
My Uncle Roland and his band Pard and the Countrymen recorded a song many years ago about the curse. He grew up in Saco. I still have a 45 of the song somewhere.
Wow it’s been a while since I thought about my home town . Living in buxton , we’ all knew of the “curse” but we thought it was to keep us from jumping of the bridge or the rope swing . A lot of people got hurt from rope swing you had to plan the let go just right . Many parent cut the rope down , but it always seamed to get put back up .even though I have been away for some time know it’s always nice to reflect on the past . Thanks for the trip back home .
I use to swim in the Saco back in the 50’s in Biddeford at a place called the range behind the old city dump on south street. We used to jump off an old railroad abutment as young teenagers do. I missed one day and one of the kids drowned, scared the heck out of me and I never went back as I knew it had to be the curse.
My uncle Pete Nichos was drowned at Sebago Lake in Sacco Me. it was in the summer of 1963. He was a excellent swimmer, and was with a brother and a brother in law. He washed ashore about three days later. I was a junior in high school. At that time
I know this post was from a while ago, but Sebago Lake is no where near Saco. You may be thinking of Standish ME, which is on the shore of Sebago Lake. I am sorry about your Uncle though.
I remember hearing of the curse as a small child. I also remember my mother had a police scanner and hearing year after year after year the river taking its lives. One life in particular was that of a small innocent little boy. His mothers name I think was Gloria not 100% sure I know he was a member of the Fog family. I heard the scanner buzzing with it. I knew of this little boy and it hit home hard . curse or not that River dose take its lives every year. There is a reason why it takes its lives every year or it would not continue to happen year after year after year.
3 first born sons
I went to St. Francis College (now UNE) in Biddeford, where the Saco joins the ocean, from 1979-1974. This legend was known and the curse was supposed to occur in October each year. In three of my 4 years there, someone from school died in October! Fact or fiction?…a very wonderful legend!
It’s always been told to me that the white men drowned an Indian baby and that the Indians p ut a curse on the river that the river would take one life per year.
MY SON NEARLY DROWNED THERE. GOT SWEPT AWAY BY THE CURRENT. AGE 8 OR 9?
WE GRABBED HIM IN TIME, THOUGH.
If I recall correctly I knew a poor little boy who drowned in that river. Maybe 12-15 years ago. My memory is a bit foggy.
I had never heard this before, but our canoe with 3 people tipped over and like the author, I ended up trapped underneath it. What started out as a beautiful sunny October day back in the early 1980’s turned into a very cold and wet adventure that ended after darkness set in. Lost our extra clothing and shoes to the river. We had been told to get out at the covered bridge. What he neglected to say was to get out where the covered bridge “used to be”. Fortunately, it ended well and we have a story to tell.
I just read this article and I grew up on the saco river at Limington rapids. One of my siblings did a report on the curse in high school. I also heard that an Indian baby drown on the river. I still swim there with my kids.
The story of Chief Squando and his son is the one that circulated in our family as far back as the early 1800’s. Our family line on my grandfathers side is part of the Nasons that settled the Whiterock, North Gorham area. We are also decendants from a local Native Indian tribe in that area. I have heard many of these stories that have been handed down from my grandfather and greatgrandmother. The History of the Sebago Region can be an interesting and rich read and study.
