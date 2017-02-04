Chocolate | In Season

Stocksy/Noemi Hauser

Sure, we can acknowledge that it’s a stretch to say that chocolate is “in season” in New England in February. Cocoa plants aren’t fond of Northern Hemisphere climes, though you can see the plants for yourself at several destination greenhouses around New England, including the ones at Smith College and at Logees in Danielson, Connecticut.

But if you can indulge a little wiggle room in the definition, February is most definitely chocolate season. And New England has a much longer history with this elixir than you might think. There were chocolate houses in Boston as early as 1700—in that era, chocolate was primarily something you drank—and historians have located shipping records from the late 1600s detailing imports of chocolate beans from Jamaica. A 1773 ship’s manifest lists a shipment of 320 tons of cocoa beans—enough to make 32 million cups of chocolate.