Things to Do in New England in April 2025

Spring might officially arrive in March, but April is when the itch to road trip around New England really flares up. It’s also the month when our national PBS television show Weekends with Yankee begins its ninth broadcast season on public television stations nationwide. This year’s first episode takes you to Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, where this month’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the opening battles of the American Revolution is expected to draw unprecedented crowds.

If you’re looking for inspiration to get you on the move, here are our weekend-by-weekend tips on where we’d go in April 2025 if we were you.

Weekend of April 5-6, 2025

Newport Night Run | Newport, RI

If you’ve been feeling cooped up on chilly nights, head to Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 5, for an after-hours 5K. Grenon’s Newport Night Run under the stars is a fundraiser for the Newport Public Education Foundation, and you’ll be glowing by the time you finish walking or runniing the course, even if you’re not wearing a complimentary glow stick around your neck.

Get Our FREE Yankee Best New England Vacations Guide! Email (Required)

Circle Sundays on your calendar starting April 6 for flea market finds at the Elephant’s Trunk in Connecticut.

Photo Credit : Danielle Capri

The Elephant’s Trunk | New Milford, CT

The largest weekly flea market in New England, the Elephant’s Trunk Country Flea Market in New Milford, Connecticut, anticipates an April 6 kickoff to its 2025 season of deal- and vintage-hunting Sundays. Pro Tip: Drive your biggest vehicle because you’re going to find more here than you bargained for (I once went home with a table made from an entire tree trunk). Serious shoppers pay a premium to begin browsing as early as 5:30 a.m., but you don’t have to be an early bird to be wowed by the array of goods offered by upwards of 400 vendors.

Weekend of April 12-13, 2025

A Titanic Weekend | Salem, MA

Party like it’s 1912 as the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Massachusetts, hosts a trio of events celebrating the pre-iceberg merriment and excess aboard the RMS Titanic. You can book a Grand Voyage package or purchase tickets for individual events including the Titanic Masquerade Ball on Saturday, April 12.

Easter on the Green | North Conway, NH

Free activities await young families from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, at Settlers Green in North Conway, New Hampshire, so get a hop and a jump on the holiday during Easter on the Green. There’ll be free coffee for grownups during Easter Bunny Meet & Greets; local artist Brandie Markgren will lead a drop-in craft activity; and there’s an Easter basket full of goodies waiting for every child who completes the Easter Treasure Trail.

Monster Jam 2025 | Foxborough, MA

For the 11th year, Gillette Stadium embraces mud season by welcoming daredevil drivers and their 12,000-pound trucks back to Foxborough. Get your Monster Jam tickets for Saturday, April 12, and make a day of visiting Patriot Place and attractions like the Patriots Hall of Fame and the Gillette Stadium Lighthouse.

Brick Fest Live | Hartford, CT

Is setting a Guinness World Record on your bucket list? Want to meet LEGO Masters from the popular TV show? Then you need to be at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford this weekend, where Brick Fest Live runs both days, April 12 and 13. Of course, this is for kids, too—not just AFOLs (Adult Fans of LEGO). The glow-in-the-dark building area sounds wicked cool, but helping to set a world record by clicking bricks into a massive floor mosaic might be the most memorable thing you do this month.

Weekend of April 19-21, 2025

Patriots’ Day is Monday, April 21, so if you live in Maine or Massachusetts, you likely have a three-day holiday weekend. And if you don’t, why aren’t you lobbying your state representatives?

Massachusetts 250 | Lexington, Concord, and Arlington, MA

The 250th anniversary of “the shot heard round the world” and the outbreak of the American Revolution will be marked with myriad reenactments and events in Lexington, Concord, and Arlington, Massachusetts, throughout the weekend. This year’s anticipated crowds mean you’ll benefit from advance planning, such as reviewing public transportation and shuttle bus options. Keep in mind, too, that many programs and exhibitions will continue during the year ahead, such as the Concord Museum’s Whose Revolution exhibition, which runs through September 1.

>>> More Ways to Experience Revolutionary History in the Just North of Boston Region

Boston Marathon | Boston, MA

Head to the Boston Marathon Fan Fest this weekend. It runs Thursday, April 18, through Sunday, April 20, ahead of Monday’s 129th Boston Marathon. Yankee is proud to partner with the BAA to produce the Boston Marathon Official Program.

Kingdom Maple Festival | St. Johnsbury, VT

The iconic flavor of maple is celebrated in the sweetest ways possible at the annual Kingdom Maple Festival in the Maple Center of the World (aka St. Johnsbury, Vermont). Be there on Saturday, April 19, for pancake breakfast (of course), a Sweet Street Fair, and a maple history tour at 1 p.m. There’ll be “maple menu takeovers” at local restaurants all weekend long.

Weekend of April 26-27, 2025

Spend a daffy weekend ushering in spring on Nantucket.

Photo Credit : William DeSousa-Mauk / Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism

Nantucket Daffodil Festival | Nantucket, MA

Daffodils are fêted on Nantucket like nowhere else in New England the last weekend in April. Nantucket Daffodil Festival celebrations are guaranteed to be sunny, no matter the weather, so make plans early to be there for four days of events including traditions like the Antique Car Parade & Tailgate Picnic, the Daffodil Hat Pageant, and the Dog Parade.

Vermont Maple Festival | St. Albans, VT

Nothing eclipses Vermont maple! So head to St. Albans April 25-27 for the 58th annual Vermont Maple Festival, and enjoy sugarhouse tours, pancake breakfasts, a Sappy Art Show, a parade, carnival rides, the annual Sap Run 8.5-mile race, and more syrupy goodness.

New England Folk Festival | Marlborough, MA

The 81st annual New England Folk Festival in Marlborough, Massachusetts, is a celebration of traditional dance, music, food, and crafts from diverse cultures. With close to 1,000 performers, you’ll be entertained every moment. More than 50 artisans and vendors will sell their wares at the Festival Marketplace. Look for more opportunities than ever to get on your feet or make something with your own hands.

Newburyport Literary Festival | Newburyport, MA

Celebrating its 20th year in 2025, the Newburyport Literary Festival runs April 25-27, but the big day is Saturday, when there are free author readings and other events all day, all over town. If you’re an aspiring writer, check out Sunday’s roster of workshops. Make an immersive weekend of it by reserving tickets for Friday’s Supper with the Authors—they’re just $25.

April’s Best Travel Deals

~ This is not a prank! For 24 hours only on April 1 (April Fools’ Day), take 20% off a 2025 stay at one of Kennebunkport Resort Collection’s Maine hotels.

~ Seamark Seafood & Cocktails at Encore Boston Harbor is celebrating its first birthday this month, but the gifts are for you! Prove you were born in April, and you’ll receive a complimentary Seamark Sundae, plus the restaurant will donate $10 in your name to support cancer research in Boston. Everyone can get lucky April 6-13 during the Golden Oyster Promotion, where one lucky oyster served each night will reveal a surprise golden ticket underneath. Guests who order a dozen oysters and find golden tickets will win $100 Seamark gift cards.

Yankee Out & About

Boston Bestie Bus to Canyon Ranch | Lenox, MA

Make your reservations this month to join Yankee aboard the Boston Bestie Bus to Canyon Ranch, New England’s premier wellness destination in the Berkshires, for an unforgettable escape May 1-4, 2025. You and your bestie will bond over healthy meals, fun indulgences, wellness activities, spa experiences, outdoor adventures, and exclusive surprises. If your BFF’s not available, come solo, and I’ll be your backup bestie as we take a deep breath and remember how important it is to care for ourselves. Book Now, or call 866-494-9279 for details.

What are you excited to do this April in New England? Let us know in the comments below!