Fortuna’s Sausage Co.

3rd generation sausage makers originally from Rhode Island and recently relocated to Sandgate, Vermont. Patti & Paul pride themselves on true old world Italian sausages and salami, handcrafted and using only the finest ingredients and unique old world drying process to achieve lean and delicious artisan dry-cured sausages that are all natural and nitrate free. Fortuna’s sausages have been named “America’s Best, aged like a fine wine,” from the Los Angeles Times. Making sausages and salami since 1982 and now shipping worldwide, while still a small hands-on family business maintaining quality and craftsmanship.