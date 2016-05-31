It’s been 95 years since Ulysses and Carrie Cooper opened a restaurant to meet the demand for her deep-fried invention: clam cakes. Aunt Carrie’s descendants still turn out these amorphous, golden-crisp, doughnut-type balls filled with tender clam bits. They’re Rhode Island’s number-one comfort food: a meal in their own right or the tastiest part of a complete shore dinner. Half dozen: $4.15. Best Clam Cakes

–Yankee Magazine, May/June 2015



In Galilee and Point Judith, the big-cahuna seafood shacks; don’t miss the “stuffies” (stuffed clams).

–Yankee Magazine, July/August, 2011

Serving up fresh seafood for nearly 100 years. Known primarily as the birthplace of the clam cake, Carrie’s also serves excellent shore dinners of fresh boiled lobster, steamed clams.

–Yankee Magazine, May/June 2012