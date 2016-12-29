A Year in New England | 2016 Instagram Favorites

Snow, sand, and leaves. Whoopie pies, lobster rolls, and ice cream. Barns, boats, and bright doors. Mountains, woods, and ocean. New England is a large region with an unending amount of beauty to explore and discover – and constantly transforming with every season. Things can change from year to year, but living or visiting here never gets old. To celebrate the New Year, we’ve chosen some of our favorite Instagram feed images from 2016 to share!
Celebrating 2016 in New England
A snowstorm blankets the city of Manchester, New Hampshire in January.
@nhmagazine
Feeling the love in early February at “Paint the Town Red” in Kennebunkport, Maine.
@aimee.e.tucker
A colorful sign of spring in March in Northhampton, Massachusetts.
@ontrendcrafts
Late winter skiing at Killington Mountain in Vermont in April.
@jdazhale
Spring coming alive in April at the Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island.
@ch_chitnis
A maple walnut cone with chocolate jimmies at Great Brook Farm in Carlisle, Massachusetts in late April.
A garden of 37,000 flags planted in memory of every fallen Massachusetts service member from the Revolutionary War to the present for Memorial Day in May.
@jeffnewcum
A beautiful, colorful shot from the 37th Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival in Quechee, Vermont in June.
@kelbywz
An impromptu 4th of July weekend trip to Maine complete with the summer issue of Yankee.
@northeasternnautical
Perfect July mid-summer beach vibes on Plum Island in Massachusetts.
@bisoustyle
A gorgeous shot of New Hampshire’s Mt. Lafayette in the July.
@jsecordphoto
A pair of lobster rolls in August from Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, Maine is a thing of buttery beauty.
@amytraverso
Weathered shingles and yellow door perfection in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts in September.
@mjtraynor
A lovely September scene on the last day of summer from Acorn Street in Boston’s historic Beacon Hill neighborhood.
@heyjude31
New Hampshire fall fun at Washburn’s Windy Hill Orchard in Greenville in September.
@visitnh
Pumpkins galore (and a cute dog) on a fall day in Barrington, Rhode Island in October.
@abbycapalbo
The Androscoggin Swinging Bridge connecting Topsham and Brunswick, Maine as a beautiful backdrop for leaf-peeping in October.
@michelerb
A lovely shot of this year’s supermoon rising over the Nubble Light in November.
@jimsalgephoto
A moose captured casually trotting down the highway in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire in November.
@cli33ord
Simplistic holiday cheer found at Scituate Lighthouse in Scituate, Massachusetts in late November.
@emilyshell
Last-minute Christmas trees-to-be in the South End of Boston in December.
@boyle_here
Peak festive cheer at the Woodstock Inn & Resort in Vermont in December.
@farmhousepottery
A real New England winter in Stowe, Vermont in December.
@s_gray24
We love our Instagram community! Click through the photographer’s name in the caption to see more of their feed.
Love these shots of New England? Follow us on Instagram at @yankeemagazine to see more, and don’t forget to tag us in your favorite New England photos using #mynewengland and #yankeemagazine – we might feature your photo next!