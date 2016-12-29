5 Favorite Small Town New England Winter Events

When we were creating our dream winter New England village for our 2013 cover feature, NewEnglandville: The Winter Town of Our Dreams, we didn’t want to overlook the many wonderful winter festivals and events that take place in our small towns and villages each year.

Here are five of our favorite small town New England winter events, from the classic winter carnival to ice fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Lori Pedrick

5 FAVORITE SMALL TOWN WINTER EVENTS IN NEW ENGLAND

STOWE WINTER CARNIVAL | January 14 – 28, 2017

Stowe, Vermont (pop. 4,339)

Winter fun, just when you need it most. Now in its 39th year, this lively event continues to offer a roster of fun-filled, zany, and entertaining activities, such as snow volleyball and snow golf, plus ski races, a kids’ carnival, an ice-sculpting competition, a family block party with live music, and more. 802-253-7321; stowewintercarnival.com

ICE HARVEST FESTIVAL | January 28, 2017

Brookfield, Vermont (pop. 1,222)

Try a little history to go along with your family fun. See how ice was harvested on Sunset Lake at the turn of the century, watch ice-cutting and ice-boom demonstrations, try your hand at the ice-hauling contest, and see how well you can maneuver on handmade snowshoes. Admission is free. 802-276-3959; https://www.facebook.com/events/1864373127142331/

PIES ON PARADE | January 29, 2017

Rockland, Maine (pop. 7,291)

Who doesn’t love pie? Don your stretchy pants and puffy jacket, shelve the diet, and enjoy your walk through town, sampling more than 45 varieties as you go along: sweet and delicious fruit pies, savory meat pies, and everything in between, all provided by area restaurants, inns, and businesses. Reserve your ticket early–pie is popular. 207-596-6611; historicinnsofrockland.com/pies-on-parade

NATIONAL TOBOGGAN CHAMPIONSHIPS | February 10 – 12, 2017

Camden, Maine (pop. 5,254)

Two-, three-, and four-person teams, most folks dressed in creative costumes, add to the festive atmosphere of this competition on the wooden Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden Snow Bowl. Come watch their daredevil antics, or put a team of your own together to compete for the crown. 207-236-3438; camdensnowbowl.com

ICE FISHING DERBY | February 11-12, 2017

Meredith, New Hampshire (pop. 5,943)

For those hardy souls who love the sport and love to compete, it’s a weekend of ice fishing when both bragging rights and cash prizes are on the line. Get in on the fun and camaraderie and your chance to reel in the biggest catch. Purchase your derby pass, and hit the area lakes! 603-279-7600; meredithrotary.com

Do you have a few favorite small town New England winter events? Let us know in the comments!

This post was first published in 2012 and has been updated.