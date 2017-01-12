A Humorous Guide to the Many Types of Snow in New England

We see many types of snow here in New England, from fluffy, twinkly dreams to icy, slushy nightmares. In this humorous chart of seven common types of snow in New England, author Jon Vara breaks down the good and bad for each, including something he refers to as “Currier & Ives units per inch.” Hint: Slush is a zero.

Illustration by Jack Desrocher

TYPES OF SNOW IN NEW ENGLAND

POWDER SNOW

Density (lbs./cubic foot): 5-7

Temperature (in Fahrenheit): 18°-28°

C & IU (Currier & Ives units per inch): 6.5-9

Characteristic (environment): Calendar photos, ski area brochures

Impurities: Few to none

Useful Attributes: Light, dry, easily cleared away

Drawbacks: Light, dry, readily drifts back in after being cleared away

FLUFFY SNOW

Density (lbs./cubic foot): 9-12

Temperature (in Fahrenheit): 25°-30°

C & IU (Currier & Ives units per inch): 7-10

Characteristic (environment): Interior New England, primarily upland areas

Impurities: Few

Useful Attributes: On exposure to moonlight, gives luster of midday to objects below

Drawbacks: Much less common than songwriters and travel agents would have you believe

WIND-PACKED SNOW

Density (lbs./cubic foot): 15-20

Temperature (in Fahrenheit): Variable

C & IU (Currier & Ives units per inch): 4-6

Characteristic (environment): Exposed mountainsides, frozen lakes and ponds

Impurities: Soil particles, other lightweight debris

Useful Attributes: Readily cut into blocks for construction of igloos (see How to Build an Igloo in 10 Steps)

Drawbacks: Prone to avalanche (rare on lakes and ponds)

REPROCESSED SNOW

Density (lbs./cubic foot): Variable, depending on incorporated impurities

Temperature (in Fahrenheit): Variable

C & IU (Currier & Ives units per inch): 1-2.5

Characteristic (environment): Roadsides and parking lots regionwide

Impurities: Salt, pet waste, asphalt chunks

Useful Attributes: Helps prevent out-of-control vehicles from crashing into trees and buildings (see How to Drive in Winter)

Drawbacks: May persist well into July

PACKABLE SNOW

Density (lbs./cubic foot): 15-25

Temperature (in Fahrenheit): 30°-32°

C & IU (Currier & Ives units per inch): 4-6

Characteristic (environment): Southern and central New England

Impurities: Single mittens

Useful Attributes: Ideal for snowmen and snow forts

Drawbacks: Also WHAP! for snowballs

WET SNOW

Density (lbs./cubic foot): 20-30

Temperature (in Fahrenheit): 30°-35°

C & IU (Currier & Ives units per inch): 3-5.5

Characteristic (environment): Coastal areas

Impurities: Drifted-over bodies of exhausted shovelers

Useful Attributes: Kids get the day off from school

Drawbacks: Kids get the day off from school

SLUSH

Density (lbs./cubic foot): 30-50

Temperature (in Fahrenheit): 32°

C & IU (Currier & Ives units per inch): 0

Characteristic (environment): Paths, walkways

Impurities: Lost galoshes

Useful Attributes: Onomatopoeic name

Drawbacks: As yet, no one has invented a sport for it

Do you have a favorite (or better yet, a least favorite) of these many types of snow? Have another type to add to the list? Let us know!

“Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Snow (& More)” by Jon Vara was first published in the January, 1998 issue of Yankee Magazine.