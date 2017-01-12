Exploring the Ice Castle in Lincoln, New Hampshire | Frozen Fun

Did you know there’s an extra special annual winter attraction in Lincoln, New Hampshire? Ice castles (yes, real ice castles) have become a sought-after destination for families and photographers in recent years, and the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln is home to one of just four special-made ice castles nationwide.

Entering through icy layers and tunnels, you arrive in a real-life version of the popular Disney movie Frozen. Gleaming towers are made from 30-foot-tall shards of ice, secret staircases tucked within. Children whizz through slides and crawl through crevices and tunnels. Parents snap pictures of icicle stalagmites and stalactites glinting in the sun. A frothy fountain draws visitors to the castle’s main courtyard. Strapping ice-wranglers hail from area colleges and towns, outfitted with ice-climbing boots and snow-making equipment, they are a cadre of merry north country elves cutting blocks for igloos, posing for photos, shepherding children through the beautiful maze, and jovially answering questions. At night, the entire acre becomes an aurora borealis, lit from within in a rainbow of fiery colors. As winter and weather cooperate, the castle will continue to grow, at least doubling in size, before spring temperatures melt the artistic and fun-filled winter wonderland.

EXPLORING ICE CASTLE IN LINCOLN, NEW HAMPSHIRE

Heather Marcus

Carol Connare

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Heather Marcus

Have you ever visited an ice castle?

For more information on the Lincoln, New Hampshire Ice Castle in Vermont, visit icecastle.com.

This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.