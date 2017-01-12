Quantcast

Winter

Exploring the Ice Castle in Lincoln, New Hampshire | Frozen Fun

Visiting a real ice castle is a winter experience like no other. Here's a look at our visit to the Lincoln, New Hampshire ice castle in photos.

• January 12, 2017 • 1 Comment
Did you know there’s an extra special annual winter attraction in Lincoln, New Hampshire? Ice castles (yes, real ice castles) have become a sought-after destination for families and photographers in recent years, and the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln is home to one of just four special-made ice castles nationwide.

Entering through icy layers and tunnels, you arrive in a real-life version of the popular Disney movie Frozen. Gleaming towers are made from 30-foot-tall shards of ice, secret staircases tucked within. Children whizz through slides and crawl through crevices and tunnels. Parents snap pictures of icicle stalagmites and stalactites glinting in the sun. A frothy fountain draws visitors to the castle’s main courtyard. Strapping ice-wranglers hail from area colleges and towns, outfitted with ice-climbing boots and snow-making equipment, they are a cadre of merry north country elves cutting blocks for igloos, posing for photos, shepherding children through the beautiful maze, and jovially answering questions. At night, the entire acre becomes an aurora borealis, lit from within in a rainbow of fiery colors. As winter and weather cooperate, the castle will continue to grow, at least doubling in size, before spring temperatures melt the artistic and fun-filled winter wonderland.

EXPLORING ICE CASTLE IN LINCOLN, NEW HAMPSHIRE

The acre-sized ice castle in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

Heather Marcus

The icy tunnel entrance leads the way into the main courtyard.

Carol Connare

Three young friends stand in awe in the middle of the main courtyard.

Heather Marcus

A trio of ice wranglers manage the ice slide.

Heather Marcus

Ice wrangler Anthony Feritta is a current student at Plymouth State majoring in adventure

Heather Marcus

The mountains have a bluish cast beyond the icy walls of the castle in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

Heather Marcus

A happy slider proudly wears her ice princess pin.

Heather Marcus

A young child stomps through the ice covered floors of the castle.

Heather Marcus

All in blue, a young girl emerges from a slot canyon.

Heather Marcus

Ice designs in layers of blue are scattered along the walls of the castle.

Heather Marcus

Pathways lead to different courtyards and icy designs by New Hampshire's lead artisan Dan Beck.

Heather Marcus

Towering walls of ice dwarf a young couple.

Heather Marcus

Glacial blue icicles.

Heather Marcus

Have you ever visited an ice castle?

For more information on the Lincoln, New Hampshire Ice Castle in Vermont, visit icecastle.com.

This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated. 

Comments

Leave a Comment

