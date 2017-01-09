New England Winter Getaways & Gifts Of The Sea In Yankee Magazine’s January/February Issue

– Plus Life At Sea Photo Series By Commercial Fisherman Joel Woods, Best Scallop Recipes & MORE –

DUBLIN, NH (January 9, 2017) – In the spirit of the winter season, Yankee magazine’s first issue of 2017 (Jan./Feb.) celebrates the beauty of New England’s cold-weather retreats, whether in the stunning mountain views of New Hampshire’s grand resorts or in the off-season beach getaways along its extensive coastline.

The new Yankee issue also gives thanks to the gifts of the sea, featuring stories about those in the fishing industry that endure harsh conditions and go to great, often dangerous, lengths for their catch of the day.

“In these days of darkness and blustery winds, it’s a good time to think of the men and women tossing about on a winter ocean to bring us the seafood we take for granted,” says Yankee’s Editor, Mel Allen. “By telling their stories, we hope to reveal a world unseen to most of our readers.”

Selected highlights from Yankee’s Jan./Feb. issue include:

— Where Winter Is Grand (Pg. 84) Yankee’s cover story features several of New Hampshire’s grand hotels – including the majestic Mount Washington, Mountain View Grand, and Wentworth by the Sea – where visitors are transported back in time while taking in breathtaking landscapes, winter activities, and casual luxury.

— A Hard Life Made Beautiful (Pg. 94) Yankee Editor Mel Allen profiles deep-sea fisherman and photographer Joel Woods, sharing some of his stunning photographs from his two decades of life at sea. The unforgettable photo story reveals the danger and hardships endured by commercial fisherman, a view few people ever see. Says Allen, “In my nearly 40 years at Yankee, his photos are among the most unique and extraordinary I have seen. I feel we are introducing a new major New England photo documentarian to the world.”

— Sunken Treasure (Pg. 54) Veteran food writer and cookbook author Jean Kerr gives a look into the $3.2 billion fishing industry in New Bedford, MA, with a focus on the harvest of sea scallops. The story includes tips on buying scallops and great recipes like Sweet and Spicy Scallops Wrapped in Prosciutto, Baked Scallops in Mushroom Cream Sauce, and Crispy Oven-“Fried” Scallops.

— Curious About George (Pg. 110) Longtime Yankee contributor and public historian Justin Shatwell follows the trail of George Washington’s tour of New England in 1789, using the first president’s four-volume diary as his guide.

— Seaweed Dreaming (Pg. 120) James Beard Award-winning food and culture writer Rowan Jacobsen reports on the wild seaweed harvesters of Maine and the kelp plant’s potential in becoming the next big trend in the food industry.

— 5 Way To Love Old Houses (Pg. 30) Yankee offers new ways to look at old New England homes, complete with tips (restoring vintage windows and holding on to the “good stuff), resources, and a chat with Bruce Irving, the former executive producer of This Old House.

— The Best 5 Winter Ocean Weekends (Pg. 74) Contributing editor and travel expert Kim Knox Beckius shares her favorite winter coastal getaways: Gloucester, MA, Kennebunkport, ME, Newport, RI, Stonington Borough, CT and Falmouth, MA.

— Out & About (Pg. 78) Yankee’s guide to the region’s best winter events, like antique sleigh rides, snow sculpting, winter carnivals, and much more.

For more information about Yankee’s January/February issue, visit:

About Yankee

Based in Dublin, New Hampshire, Yankee: New England’s Magazine was founded in 1935 and is the iconic American magazine covering the finest that New England has to offer. Covering classic New England travel destinations, food traditions and home and lifestyle stories with stunning photography and artwork, Yankee has featured many notable American writers in its pages such as Robert Frost, John Updike and Stephen King. With a total circulation of nearly 300,000 and a total audience of 1.8 million readers, the magazine is published by Yankee Publishing Inc. (YPI), a family-owned, independent company. YPI also owns the nation’s oldest continuously produced periodical, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, and McLean Communications. More information about Yankee is available at:

