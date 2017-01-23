Quantcast

Food

Favorite Turnip Recipes

From spicy turnip pie to buttery mashed turnips, this collection of turnip recipes highlights some of the best ways to enjoy this hardworking root.

• January 23, 2017 • Add Comment
0.00 avg. rating (0% score) - 0 votes

A root vegetable with enough versatility to offer something for everyone, the humble turnip has been an American mainstay ever since it was first brought over by the English and French. Here, we’ve gathered together a collection of some of our favorite turnip recipes from the Yankee recipe archives. From spicy turnip pie to buttery mashed turnips (and even a salad or two), we think they highlight some of the best ways to celebrate this hardworking root.

Turnip Recipes

Favorite Turnip Recipes

Pixabay

FAVORITE TURNIP RECIPES

Turnip and Cabbage Soup

This simple soup, made with turnips, cabbage, leeks, and salt pork, makes a complete meal when served with crusty bread and butter.

Autumn Turnip Souffle

In search of a savory autumn dish with oomph? This turnip souffle offers a new way to serve up a side of autumn coziness.

Turnip Creme Brûlée

Hear us out — this turnip creme brûlée is just as rich and decadent as the one you already know and love, but with a hint of something special. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it!

Beet and Pink Turnip Salad

Combining chilled beets and “quick pickled” turnips and onions garnished with fresh tarragon, this summer salad is full of flavor.

Turnip Pie

Eastham Turnip Pie

Carl Tremblay

Eastham Turnip Pie

Growing turnips never offered such a sweet reward! Flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, this turnip pie is a fun alternative to the traditional pumpkin pie.

Mashed Turnips

Buttery mashed turnips seasoned with nutmeg and pepper make for a delicious and elegant holiday side dish.

Winter Vegetable Salad with Spiced Honey Vinaigrette

This winter root vegetable salad, made with root veggies, winter greens, almonds, and goat cheese, is a terrific combination of tastes and textures.

Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables

Prepared with roasted local Macomber turnips, beets, onions, carrots, citrus, and fresh herbs, this roasted chicken recipe is a flavorful favorite.

Which turnip recipes are your family’s favorite? Let us know!

Comments

Leave a Comment

Enter Your Log In Credentials