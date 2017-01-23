A root vegetable with enough versatility to offer something for everyone, the humble turnip has been an American mainstay ever since it was first brought over by the English and French. Here, we’ve gathered together a collection of some of our favorite turnip recipes from the Yankee recipe archives. From spicy turnip pie to buttery mashed turnips (and even a salad or two), we think they highlight some of the best ways to celebrate this hardworking root.

Pixabay

FAVORITE TURNIP RECIPES

This simple soup, made with turnips, cabbage, leeks, and salt pork, makes a complete meal when served with crusty bread and butter.

In search of a savory autumn dish with oomph? This turnip souffle offers a new way to serve up a side of autumn coziness.

Hear us out — this turnip creme brûlée is just as rich and decadent as the one you already know and love, but with a hint of something special. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it!

Combining chilled beets and “quick pickled” turnips and onions garnished with fresh tarragon, this summer salad is full of flavor.

Carl Tremblay

Growing turnips never offered such a sweet reward! Flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, this turnip pie is a fun alternative to the traditional pumpkin pie.

Buttery mashed turnips seasoned with nutmeg and pepper make for a delicious and elegant holiday side dish.

This winter root vegetable salad, made with root veggies, winter greens, almonds, and goat cheese, is a terrific combination of tastes and textures.

Prepared with roasted local Macomber turnips, beets, onions, carrots, citrus, and fresh herbs, this roasted chicken recipe is a flavorful favorite.

Which turnip recipes are your family’s favorite? Let us know!