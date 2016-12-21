Quantcast

Special Occasions

Chinese New Year Menu Recipes

During Chinese New Year, dragon dancers, elaborate parades, and fireworks light up the sky. Celebrate with these Chinese New Year menu recipes.

• December 21, 2016 • 1 Comment
0.00 avg. rating (0% score) - 0 votes

Don your lucky red apron and celebrate the Chinese New Year in style with a Chinese New Year’s Party with these fun, traditional recipes.

This collection of Chinese New Year menu recipes from Boston chef Joanne Chang, from Chinese Dumplings to Firecracker Beef and homemade Fortune Cookies, is sure to make your celebration a delicious success.

Chinese New Year Menu Recipes

Chinese New Year Menu Recipes from Chef Joanne Chang

Sadie Dayton

READ MORE FROM YANKEE MAGAZINE: Chinese New Year| A Family Celebration

CHINESE NEW YEAR MENU RECIPES

FIRECRACKER BEEF

This bright and spicy firecracker beef recipe pairs perfectly with the New Year fireworks displays. For thinner pieces, place the beef in the freezer for 30 minutes before slicing.

HAPPY SHRIMP

In Mandarin, the word for “shrimp”sounds like the word for “laugh,” and this quick and easy happy shrimp dish will certainly bring a smile to your face. We find that shell-on shrimp are more flavorful.

Chinese New Year Recipes

Chinese Dumplings get an extra boost from an easy-to-make soy dipping sauce.

Sadie Dayton

CHINESE DUMPLINGS

Filled with pork, ginger, and garlic, these Chinese dumplings are irresistibly delicious.

LONGEVITY NOODLES

During Chinese New Year, long noodles are eaten throughout China. These “longevity noodles,” flavored with mushrooms, veggies, and pork, are never cut by the cook, and should be eaten without biting whenever possible.

Chinese New Year Recipes

Whole Steamed Fish

Sadie Dayton

WHOLE STEAMED FISH

This whole steamed fish with ginger, garlic, and scallions, is quick, easy, and very healthful — your guests will get a kick out of the presentation, too.

CHINESE MUSTARD GREENS

For good health and longevity, you should eat these lightly sautéed Chinese mustard greens on New Year’s Eve, and again on New Year’s Day.

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies

Sadie Dayton

FORTUNE COOKIES

By using a classic tuile cookie batter, you can fold the batter into a fortune cookie shape while it’s still warm from the oven. It may take a few tries for you to get it right, but even if your cookies don’t look quite like these, your guests’ jaws will still drop when you present these easy-to-make wonders.

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKES WITH VANILLA FROSTING

These Chinese New Year chocolate cupcakes offer a modern addition to the traditional menu.

How many of these Chinese New Year menu recipes have you tried?

This post was first published in 2007 and has been updated.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Enter Your Log In Credentials