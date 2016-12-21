Don your lucky red apron and celebrate the Chinese New Year in style with a Chinese New Year’s Party with these fun, traditional recipes.

This collection of Chinese New Year menu recipes from Boston chef Joanne Chang, from Chinese Dumplings to Firecracker Beef and homemade Fortune Cookies, is sure to make your celebration a delicious success.

Sadie Dayton

CHINESE NEW YEAR MENU RECIPES

This bright and spicy firecracker beef recipe pairs perfectly with the New Year fireworks displays. For thinner pieces, place the beef in the freezer for 30 minutes before slicing.

In Mandarin, the word for “shrimp”sounds like the word for “laugh,” and this quick and easy happy shrimp dish will certainly bring a smile to your face. We find that shell-on shrimp are more flavorful.

Filled with pork, ginger, and garlic, these Chinese dumplings are irresistibly delicious.

During Chinese New Year, long noodles are eaten throughout China. These “longevity noodles,” flavored with mushrooms, veggies, and pork, are never cut by the cook, and should be eaten without biting whenever possible.

This whole steamed fish with ginger, garlic, and scallions, is quick, easy, and very healthful — your guests will get a kick out of the presentation, too.

For good health and longevity, you should eat these lightly sautéed Chinese mustard greens on New Year’s Eve, and again on New Year’s Day.

By using a classic tuile cookie batter, you can fold the batter into a fortune cookie shape while it’s still warm from the oven. It may take a few tries for you to get it right, but even if your cookies don’t look quite like these, your guests’ jaws will still drop when you present these easy-to-make wonders.

These Chinese New Year chocolate cupcakes offer a modern addition to the traditional menu.

How many of these Chinese New Year menu recipes have you tried?

