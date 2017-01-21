Baked Beans
Yield: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 1 pound dry beans (navy beans, soldier beans, Great Northern beans, etc.)
- 3/4 pound salt pork
- 3 tablespoons molasses
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
InstructionsWash the beans in a colander or strainer; pick over the beans to remove any pebbles or debris. Put in a large saucepan and add water to cover the beans by an inch. Soak overnight.
In the morning, bring the beans to a boil. Boil until the skins break when you blow across a few beans on a spoon. Place a layer of beans in the bottom of a crockery bean pot. Score the salt pork, cutting through the pork but leaving the rind intact. Place about 1/2 pound of the salt pork in the pot. Add most of the remaining beans and water. Place the remaining 1/4 pound of salt pork in the pot. Cover with the remaining beans. Add the molasses, brown sugar, salt, and mustard. Cover with additional water. Place the lid on the pot.
Bake in a 300 degrees F oven for at least 6 hours, adding water as needed. You may want to use a drip pan under the pot in the oven.
We had baked beans every Sat night, along with coleslaw, hot dogs, ( with Skins) and brown bread and then apple pie. My Mom was the best. thanks for sharing.
This is how my mom made baked beans. So happy to find the correct recipe.
Hi Lori. Just enough to creep up around the beans should do it. No need to submerge them! Happy bean-making!
Was there an answer to the how much water question? I want to make these, too! Thanks, Jennifer
Could someone please tell me how much water is needed in this recipe? Do I just add enough to cover the beans? I’m anxious to try them but don’t want to mess it up.
Thanks!
Hi Cheryel! My goodness, you’re right. The correct amount of salt pork for this baked beans recipe should be 3/4 pound. We’ve fixed the ingredients list. Thanks!
I Need Clarification. The Ingredient List calls For 1/3 Lb Salt Pork, But The Instructions Call For 1/2 And 1/4 Lb.
I don’t use salt pork. Instead, — for each pound of beans — add 2-3 pounds of pork shoulder or butt cut into 1-2 inch cubes, including all fat. The fat melts in a long, slow oven, bathing the meat and beans while adding flavor that makes vegans weep. Make ahead for best flavor, using a cast iron pot.
Nice to see the exact same recipe I always used in Downeast Maine while living there in the ’90s. The only slight difference is that I layered in some onion too. Plus after bringing to a boil – and the cracked skin stage.. I did the layers in a crockpot and put it on high… once up to temperature I lowered it to low and let it cook sometimes over night – or all day. This was always served with quality hot dogs and a fresh home-baked loaf of bread and real butter.
Hi John. Since the original recipe uses the oven and not a slow cooker, we can’t comment on what setting/cook time is best for a slow cooker (but perhaps someone else can?) but I do feel comfortable saying that while the aluminum foil tip is likely helpful for keeping the beans extra moist, you’ll still want to use the slow cooker’s lid to hold in the heat. Thanks!
What crock pot setting do you use? and ddo you also cover with the glass cover?
Thanks for the tip about the aluminum foil “cap”! Some kinds of beans soften in the crockpot, other don’t, but now I’ll just use this tip all the time.
I make my Baked Beans in the crockpot using the same recipe. You have to put a “cap” of aluminum foil on top of the beans, resting on the beans. This guarantees soft beans. Without it, sometimes the beans stay hard.
Recently had a bean pot given to me and looked at many baked bean recipes but tried this one. I loved the taste…..BIG thumbs up here! A “keeper” for sure!
These baked beans are so good! Very filling. Just add cornbread and a green vegetable and you have a great meal.
The essence of New England simple pleasures…Try adding three strips of smoked bacon chopped into small bits for added flavor!
I have made many recipes for baked beans for 30 years…this is by far the best! The great thing is nothing is called for in the recipe that most of us don’t have in our kitchens on a regular basis!!!
Just like mom used to make.
IT IS AN EXCELLANT RECIPE. LIKE MY MOM USED TO MAKE, BACK IN CT.