Beef Roast
Looking for a foolproof way to cook a beef roast? This easy recipe has you covered.
Yield: 4-8 (depends on roast size)
Ingredients
- 1 beef roast for the oven (any size)
- 2-3 cloves of garlic, peeled and sliced (optional)
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
InstructionsFor beef roast, first take the roast out of the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for an hour. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Place the roast in a pan, fat side up. Oil the top and sides. Make slits in the roast and place a piece of garlic in each slit. Season with salt and pepper. Place the meat in the oven and set the timer for 1 hour. Don't open the door at any time. When the timer rings, turn the oven off and again, do NOT open the door.
Decide your serving time and 45 minutes before serving, turn the oven back on at 375 degrees. Cook for 25-30 minutes and then turn the oven off. Remove beef roast and let it sit wrapped in foil for 15 minutes.
Yet again! The best. roast. ever! Especially love that it gives us time to get outdoors before putting a festive meal on the table.
Hi Tanya. Thanks for your comment! Please note that this recipe was submitted by a reader and has not been tested by Yankee.
Would this recipe/method work for a boneless cross rib roast?
I use a similar method to cook my Eye of Rib Roasts, that come out perfectly medium rare, but I preheat the oven to 500 degrees, then when I put the roast in, turn down to 475 and only cook it at that temp for 7 minutes per pound of meat then turn the oven off for 2 hours not opening the oven door until ready to serve! I do not turn the oven back on at all! The meat is very tender and juicy! This is the only way I cook any of my roasts! Hope this helps some of you roasters!
Hi there. Thanks for your comment! Please note that this recipe was submitted by a reader and has not been tested by Yankee.
As a long time cook for our family, I do not see how you can cook “any size roast” for the same amount of time and temperature and have all of them come out perfect. And particularly for larger ones which will not be very well heated through to the middle in the first hour, leaving it then to sit for much length of time is just asking for bacteria to breed.
The main positive takeaway I get from this is that you do not have to do a whole lot of seasoning to get a great tasting roast as long as you have a great piece of meat to start with.
I’m not following this exactly (you can’t really…..says do not open the oven ever but also does not specify cut or thickness). I live in Colombia so even with decent soanish, translations aren’t exact. I look at what I want and ask what part of the cow it is. Anyone have any experience with keg of beef/cow (not lamb!)
Has anyone tried this with a beef tenderloin?
Yes Laura, you did pick the wrong roast. It’s definitely best with a more marbled roast like a rib roast. I have my butcher cut and tie it for more flavor and easy slicing.
Good Luck!
Cooked a four pound Rump Roast exactly according to the recipe. Unfortunately it came out medium to medium well. Flavor was good but too overcooked. Sorry as it sounded so good and maybe too easy.
Part of this poor review is my own fault. The recipe says any size roast but the truth is, if you have a thinner slice of meat you can’t cook it without liquid. I used a 2″ thick, (4.5-5.5 pound) bone in shoulder roast. The meat was simply ruined. I do not want to discredit the recipe as it seems to have worked for others but my fault lied in using a recipe that does not clearly detail the meat size and dimensions. Thickness clearly has an affect on cook time. Another issue for me was the lack of noting if the roast should be covered. It did not say to cover it so I did not. I am thinking I would have had better results in a covered pan.
You can use any cut of beef (pot roast) is best but use lower heat. 250 degrees for about 5 hours and your meat will fall apart. I season with flour and other spices and brown first on all sides to get that dark crust on it. Delicious!
To those who attempted the recipe with no luck: it works best with prime rib. Something very high quality and fatty (you have to have built in moisture so it doesn’t come out dry). Top round won’t cut it. Go for the bone-in rib eye roast and prepare to be amazed.
This was terrific. The only way we will cook a rib roast again.
I’m afraid Laura’s roast was dry because she used top round which is a pot roast cut — not for the oven.
Usually we have time to make a beef roast in the crockpot, but with little time we tried this one out. LOVED IT! It was excellent.
Yea…I would have to agree with Laura. This recipe is horrible. I saw it on quite a few websites but I was apprehensive because there were no comments. I had about a 3 pound roast and it came out dry, dry, dry. I can potentially see this working if you took out the final cooking and/or lowered the temperature. Otherwise…yuk.
Well I must have picked the wrong kind of beef roast — I chose top round — because this was awful. It was tough and overdone. It seems like the temperature is way too high.
I have tried this recipe several times and every time it has been a wonderful, tender, delicious success!
I found this recipe in the Colorado Cache Cookbook years ago and it is the only way I will prepare and cook my roast.
I made this recipe for prime rib. It was exquisite!!! Meat was delicious and fork tender. My guests couldn’t leave it alone. We will make it again and again.
This method produced the most succulent, medium rare rib roast in our entire family history! No worries about timing at all. Left it in the oven 2 1/2 hours after first roasting. Will definitely make it again and again.