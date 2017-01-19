Here in New England, we love Grape Nuts recipes. Though it’s a mystery how a century-old Midwestern health cereal evolved into a signature New England ingredient, what’s not surprising is the existence of the recipes themselves. After Grape Nuts (which, just to be clear, are neither grapes nor nuts, but twice-baked granules of wheat and barley) hit the market in 1897, one of the ways in which inventor Charles W. Post promoted it was in recipe contests. Tempting housewives with cash prizes in return for new and exciting ways to use the cereal was a surefire way to get it into homes and onto tables, while existing recipes for Grape Nuts ice cream, pudding, cheese casserole, and even meatloaf were offered alongside to whet the imagination, if not always the appetite. Thankfully, it’s been a survival of the sweetest.

Here’s a sampling of some of our favorite Grape Nuts recipes that have stood the test of time.

Aimee Tucker

GRAPE NUTS RECIPES

A New England diner favorite, Grape Nut pudding is a classic sweet treat. Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for the most delicious results.

We love this maple version of Grape Nut pudding, which yields a dense layer of sweet and nutty “cake” topped with smooth and creamy custard.

Orange zest and freshly grated nutmeg heighten the flavor in this lightened, citrus-boosted version of Grape Nut pudding.

This rich and creamy homemade Grape Nuts-infused ice cream gets an extra sweet boost in the form of raisins. Don’t like raisins? Leave ’em out.

This reader-submitted recipe for Grape Nuts Bread is an easy and delicious retro favorite.

What are your favorite Grape Nuts recipes? Let us know!