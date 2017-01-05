Best Brownies
Everybody has a favorite brownie recipe, but these are hard to beat!
Yield: 24 brownies
Ingredients
- 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon corn syrup
- 2/3 cup cocoa
- 4 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
My family loves this recipe! This is the only brownie recipe that I will make now!
I like cake-type brownies to dip in milk and this is the best recipe I have tried. Our grandkids LOVED these brownies.
Rose
Loved it. Also good with maple extract.
My kids and I thought they were excellent.
LOVED IT!