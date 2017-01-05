Quantcast

Best Brownies

• January 5, 2017 • Read Comments (5)
best brownies

Photo: Aimee Seavey

Best Brownies

Everybody has a favorite brownie recipe, but these are hard to beat!

Yield: 24 brownies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 tablespoon corn syrup
  • 2/3 cup cocoa
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

Instructions

Combine first 6 ingredients. In a separate bowl, combine flour and baking powder, and add to batter, mixing well. Pour into a 13x9-inch greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for about 30 minutes. Allow to cool in pan before cutting into bars.
Comments

